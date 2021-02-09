Dan River fatal tubing accident victim's family suing Duke Energy

The family said they're filing the suit to hold the company accountable and encourage them to modify or get rid of dams.

EDEN, N.C. — Members of the Dan River tubing accident victims' family are filing a lawsuit against Duke Energy.

The accident happened back in June when the family of nine was floating down the river. Their inflatable tubes went over a dam and got trapped in the powerful current.

Five of the family members died, and four were left hurt.

"The first and the easiest thing is to eliminate these dams. The owners understand they are deadly to recreational users of the water from the dam," Kenneth J. Allen, the family's attorney, said.

The four survivors made it by clinging to the dam for more than eleven hours before being found and rescued. The search for 35-year-old Teresa Villano, a pregnant mother of three, went on for weeks.