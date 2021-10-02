Gaston County state House representative dies after cancer battle

GASTON COUNTY, N.C. — A North Carolina state representative from Gaston County passed away after a battle with cancer.
The death of Dana Bumgardner, who represented the southeast part of the county at the state House, was announced on Saturday. House Speaker Tim Moore shared the announcement, saying Bumgardner served constituents for eight years.
"I am deeply saddened by the loss of my friend and colleague, Rep. Dana Bumgardner following his battle with cancer. Rep. Bumgardner, former insurance chair and current appropriations chair, served in the North Carolina House of Representatives for eight years," said Moore. "A businessman of 20 years, Dana was a principled man who fought hard for his constituents in Gaston County. He was quick-witted, principled, and never afraid to speak up for what was right. While Rep. Bumgardner was never afraid of a tough legislative battle, he always did so with grace and was friendly with his colleagues on both sides of an issue."
Bumgardner is survived by his wife Cindy, children Lauren and Austin, and three grandchildren: Payton, Maggie, and Kate.
The Gaston County GOP offered their condolences on Facebook, noting arrangements for Bumgardner will be shared at a later date.
Per North Carolina state law, the county Republican party will send a list of recommended candidates for Gov. Roy Cooper to select from to fill the vacancy and serve the remainder of Bumgardner's term. Gov. Cooper must make a selection within seven days of receiving the list. Johnathan Fletcher, chairman for the Gaston County GOP, told WCNC Charlotte the party will not release plans to fill the vacancy until after there's been enough time to mourn and celebrate Bumgardner's life.