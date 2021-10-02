Gaston County state House representative dies after cancer battle

Dana Bumgardner served for eight years in the North Carolina House and was the president of his own company.

GASTON COUNTY, N.C. — A North Carolina state representative from Gaston County passed away after a battle with cancer.

The death of Dana Bumgardner, who represented the southeast part of the county at the state House, was announced on Saturday. House Speaker Tim Moore shared the announcement, saying Bumgardner served constituents for eight years.

"I am deeply saddened by the loss of my friend and colleague, Rep. Dana Bumgardner following his battle with cancer. Rep. Bumgardner, former insurance chair and current appropriations chair, served in the North Carolina House of Representatives for eight years," said Moore. "A businessman of 20 years, Dana was a principled man who fought hard for his constituents in Gaston County. He was quick-witted, principled, and never afraid to speak up for what was right. While Rep. Bumgardner was never afraid of a tough legislative battle, he always did so with grace and was friendly with his colleagues on both sides of an issue."

Bumgardner is survived by his wife Cindy, children Lauren and Austin, and three grandchildren: Payton, Maggie, and Kate.

The Gaston County GOP offered their condolences on Facebook, noting arrangements for Bumgardner will be shared at a later date.

