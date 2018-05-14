LANCASTER COUNTY, S.C. -- A manhunt is underway in Lancaster County Monday afternoon.

The Lancaster County Sheriff's Office is investigating a scene near Craig Farm Road and Craig Manor Road in Lancaster.

Authorities told NBC Charlotte's crew on scene the suspect is wanted for a homicide that took place in South Carolina Thursday. The suspect's identity has not been released as of Monday evening.

A SLED helicopter and a K9 assisted deputies on scene.

"We'll continue to search for as long as it's prudent for us to be out here," said Doug Barfield with the Lancaster County Sheriff's Office.

