'We’re left in the dark:' Family of missing Columbia man pleads for help

Daniel Robinson is a Columbia native living in Arizona. He hasn't been heard from in three weeks after leaving his job site.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — A search for a missing man is spanning nationwide.

Daniel Robinson is a Columbia native who was last seen the morning of June 23 leaving his job site in the Buckeye, Arizona area. He hasn't been seen or heard from since.

Daniel's family is asking for help. While his dad made the trip to se rch on the ground in AZ, his brother David is hoping to reach a broader audience from the Midlands.

“It’s very hard. It’s really the unknown because right now, he’s just missing. We don’t know where he went, where he is currently, we’re worried that something bad may have happened, or we’re worried that he’s perfectly fine he just needed an outlet just to get away. We just want him found, safely, preferably in one piece, you know whatever he needs help with- whatever we can do to support him, that’s really what we want.”

“Last we heard he was at his job site June 23rd, behaving a little strangely according to the witnesses there," says David Robinson, Daniel's oldest brother and resident of Ridgeway, "and he drove off from his job site that morning and from that point forward, no one has heard or seen from him.”

Daniel is an AC Flora alum who graduated from College of Charleston in 2019. Since then, he’s lived in Phoenix, Arizona where he oversees sites as a field geologist.

“We called his cellphone and at some point his phone was turned off, we tried reaching out to his GPS system and that service wasn’t working, his car has been off, so we haven’t been able to track his car," David explains, "nothing on his bank records suggest where he might have been so we’re just little by little trying to figure out something, trying to get pieces and clues.”

The family says while Daniel has a passion for adventure, he always communicates with friends and family, “It’s very hard. It’s really the unknown because right now, he’s just missing," David says, "we don’t know where he went, where he is currently, we’re worried that something bad may have happened, or we’re worried that he’s perfectly fine he just needed an outlet just to get away. We just want him found, safely, preferably in one piece, you know whatever he needs help with- whatever we can do to support him, that’s really what we want.”

And if Daniel is reading this, David wants you to know: “your family loves you. We miss you, we want you to come home safely. If you’re hearing this reach out if you can, call us or anything. We just want to make sure that you’re home safely and that you’re ok.”

The last people to see Daniel did say he was acting strangely when he drove off in his 2017 blue-gray Jeep Renegade. Anyone with information should contact the Buckeye Police Department in Arizona.