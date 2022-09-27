Dave's Hot Chicken opens first Charlotte location

The restaurant's first Charlotte location celebrates its grand opening on Friday.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Mark your calendars! On Friday, Sept. 30, Dave's Hot Chicken is opening its first Charlotte location in Plaza Midwood.

What began as a pursuit by four friends to create the perfect hot chicken in a parking lot in East Hollywood became almost an overnight success. Today, Dave's Hot Chicken has location across the U.S. as well as in Canada.

This Friday, Charlotte residents will finally have the opportunity to chow down on the famous hot chicken recipe, and those who dare can try their signature "reaper" sauce at the grand opening.

The new restaurant located at 1300 The Plaza in Plaza Midwood. The restaurant will open every day at 11 a.m. and will close at 10 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays, 11 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays and 9 p.m. on Sundays.

