David Hoyle celebration of life to be held Monday

DALLAS, N.C. — A Celebration of Life service will be held Monday for former North Carolina state Sen. David Hoyle.

Hoyle, a powerful force on taxes, economic development and education within state government when Democrats last controlled the General Assembly, died on Wednesday at age 84, his son said.

The service will be held at 2 p.m. at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, which is located at 531 Hardin Rd. in Dallas, NC.

A burial featuring a visitation and sharing remembrances with his family at the grave site will follow at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church Cemetery.

Hoyle died at his home in the Gaston County seat of Dallas, where he had once elected been mayor in his 20s. His health had been declining since he suffered a stroke several years ago, according to his son David Hoyle Jr.

Hoyle served nine terms in the Senate, where he was a longtime co-chairman of the Senate Finance Committee. Hoyle and Senate Majority Leader Tony Rand was considered top lieutenants to then-Senate leader Marc Basnight of Dare County.

Hoyle’s hands were involved in almost every major tax and finance effort in North Carolina over a 15-year period.

A Gaston County native, Hoyle graduated from what is now Lenoir-Rhyne University in 1960. He became the Dallas mayor in 1967. He was a longtime real estate investor who served on boards of textile, banking, and construction interests. Hoyle served on the state Board of Transportation and later joined the Senate in 1993.