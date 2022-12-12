Davidson College asking for help finding missing student

Aedan Somers was last seen Saturday evening.

DAVIDSON, N.C. — Davidson College is asking for the public's help in finding a missing student. Aedan Somers was last seen Saturday evening, wearing a faded blue T-shirt and green shorts or pants.

Somers is a member of the class of 2023, and is a former member of the Davidson College wrestling team. He is 5'8" tall and 149 pounds, and has short, dark hair.

Davidson College posted on Facebook, saying the college is concerned about him and wants him to contact a family member or someone from the college.

Anyone with information that might help find Somers is asked to call Davidson College Campus Police at 704-894-2178.

The college said it is providing support for Somers' family, and counseling services are available on campus for students in need.

MORE ON WCNC CHARLOTTE:

Flashpoint is a weekly in-depth look at politics in Charlotte, North Carolina, South Carolina, and beyond with host Ben Thompson. Listen to the podcast weekly.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || Google Podcasts

Locked On is the leading podcast network for local sports and is owned by WCNC Charlotte's parent company TEGNA.

Listen to Locked On here.

Wake Up Charlotte To Go is a daily news and weather podcast you can listen to so you can start your day with the team at Wake Up Charlotte.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || TuneIn || Google Podcasts