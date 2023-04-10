Davidson College professor to appear on Jeopardy!

Let's send him good luck as we all root for him Tuesday night!

Example video title will go here for this video

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A Davidson College Professor will appear on Jeopardy! Tuesday night.

Mark Sutch is a professor and chair of the Davidson College Theatre Department.

"It's been a life-long dream for me to be on the show. I've been watching pretty religiously since the late 1980s," Sutch said in an interview with Davidson College. "One of my high school teachers was a contestant around that time, and I'd pepper him with questions about Alex Trebek, how the buzzer worked and the audition process."

Let's send him good luck as we all root for him Tuesday night!

MORE ON WCNC

FREE PODCASTS

Flashpoint is a weekly in-depth look at politics in Charlotte, North Carolina, South Carolina, and beyond with host Ben Thompson. Listen to the podcast weekly.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || Google Podcasts

All of WCNC Charlotte's podcasts are free and available for both streaming and download. You can listen now on Android, iPhone, Amazon, and other internet-connected devices. Join us from North Carolina, South Carolina, or on the go anywhere.

Locked On is the leading podcast network for local sports and is owned by WCNC Charlotte's parent company TEGNA.

Listen to Locked On here.

All of WCNC Charlotte's podcasts are free and available for both streaming and download. You can listen now on Android, iPhone, Amazon, and other internet-connected devices. Join us from North Carolina, South Carolina, or on the go anywhere.

Wake Up Charlotte To Go is a daily news and weather podcast you can listen to so you can start your day with the team at Wake Up Charlotte.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || TuneIn || Google Podcasts