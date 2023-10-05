Davidson leaders approve social districts

One of the districts will be around Main Street while the other will be around businesses on Jetton Street in an area called "Circles."

DAVIDSON, N.C. — Davidson leaders have approved new social districts around town.

The districts would let people bring alcohol outside from designated restaurants and bars.

The social districts will not be present right away, though. Members of the town board say it could be a few months before businesses are trained, and they can order the special "social district" marked cups.

Davidson officials will also have to run a pedestrian safety campaign.

The social districts would operate every day from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

