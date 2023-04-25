Davidson leaders listen to proposals for social districts

Tuesday's meeting only involved discussion on the matter -- an actual vote is set for next month.

Example video title will go here for this video

DAVIDSON, N.C. — Another social district could be coming to the area.

The town of Davidson is the latest to consider implementing a social district, which would let people bring alcohol outside as long as a designated restaurant sold it.

Several other places in the Charlotte area, including Hickory and Cornelius, already have this type of area.

Tuesday night, the board of commissioners listened to proposals to create two districts. One would be around Main Street, and the other was in an area called Circles, which is around the businesses on Jetton Street, by the roundabout.

While commissioners said they do like the plan, they said they would want to hear from more stakeholders like law enforcement to see how this would impact them.

Tuesday's meeting only involved discussion on the matter -- an actual vote is set for next month.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE:

PODCASTS FROM WCNC CHARLOTTE:

Flashpoint is a weekly in-depth look at politics in Charlotte, North Carolina, South Carolina, and beyond with host Ben Thompson. Listen to the podcast weekly.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || Google Podcasts

Locked On is the leading podcast network for local sports and is owned by WCNC Charlotte's parent company TEGNA.

Listen to Locked On here.

Wake Up Charlotte To Go is a daily news and weather podcast you can listen to so you can start your day with the team at Wake Up Charlotte.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || TuneIn || Google Podcasts