People in Davidson rally in support of Ukrainians

Sunday's event featured guest speakers and prepared remarks from U.S. Congresswoman Alma Adams.

DAVIDSON, N.C. — People in Davidson spent time Sunday to show their support to Ukrainians impacted by Russia's recent invasion.

Dozens gathered in downtown Davidson near the public library to show support for Ukraine. Organizers told WCNC Charlotte they were proud to see such a large crowd and added it's important for people to stand together on the issue.

Several people, including Ukrainians, spoke during the event and condemned the violence talking place, saying it is a "threat to democracy."

Motria Procyk is Ukrainian and her husband organized the rally.

She said it is becoming an extremely tough time due to her still having family in the country.

"Just the horror of the assault has impacted us all," Procyk said. "They are determined to fight. They are still in Ukraine and determined to help and ask the world to help them now and not later."

U.S. Congresswoman Alma Adams, who represents the Mecklenburg County area, was unable to make it to the event but offered words of support. She prepared remarks that were read during the event.

"While I must apologize that my schedule did not allow me to be with you in person today, I applaud you standing together today in support of Ukraine and its people," she wrote. "At a time when so much in society works to divide us, it is inspiring when people from diverse backgrounds unite together in defense of our most hallowed ideals: democracy, freedom, justice, and peace. These ideals give our country and our people a moral and a rhetorical strength that has allowed the United States to flourish into its third century."

Sunday's event is just one of different ways people in the Charlotte area have worked to raise awareness about the ongoing conflict, and offer resources to those impacted.

