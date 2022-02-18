A historically Black church in Davidson is demanding justice after leaders said the Lingle Hut was damaged by vandals last September.

During a news conference Friday, church leaders said they've been waiting six months for police to investigate the damage. The group claims the church was vandalized by a group of white males. During Friday's briefing, they said the church has video that proves this wasn't the first time white individuals trespassed near the Lingle Hut.

"We immediately realized something needed to be done and got the police involved," one church official said. "But at that moment, we offered grace and mercy. All we wanted was our building repaired. We gave them a sum of what it would cost to get it fixed. At that time, we were denied what we asked for by the chief of police."

The damage in question happened in Sept. 2021



The damage: illegal entering and the discharge of a fire extinguisher at the hut. The church has video that shows this is not the first time white individuals, teenagers and adults, have come and trespassed near the hut. — Shamarria Morrison (@SMorrisonTV) February 18, 2022

The group gave the city 72 hours to respond but they refused. As a result, the group called in national civil rights activist John C. Barnett, who encouraged Davidson police to investigate.

