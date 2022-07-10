Buy a pumpkin from this Davidson pumpkin patch and help make a difference in the community

It's fall, and for many that means pumpkin spice, changing leaves and pumpkin patches.

DAVIDSON, N.C. — Every year since 2007, the Davidson United Methodist Church has held a pumpkin sale in the fall.

The youth-led effort raises funds to support local missions like the Neighborhood Care Center in Cornelius, Bags for Hope and other youth programs and homeless shelters in Mecklenburg County.

One of the youths said the sale is all about focusing on other people and sharing with others who need it most.

Church organizers said the youth love being involved with working the pumpkin patch and are often flooded with compliments when people come to shop. Patrons get excited when they find out their purchases will go to charitable causes.

"I didn't even know that stopping here, honestly, but that makes me just want to buy more pumpkins," one shopper said.

There are thousands of pumpkins to choose from spanning seven different varieties, and even some gourds, too.

"We’re lifting 30- and 40-pound pumpkins, but we’re doing it together, and it’s just fun to be able to throw pumpkins at each other and know that the outcome is gonna be really great," Ali Owensby said.

You can pick your pumpkins Monday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. The patch is located at 260 S. Main St. in Davidson.

The pumpkins cost anywhere from $3 up to $20, depending on their size and uniqueness.

