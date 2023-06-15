Davis General Store owner dies

The store shared the news on Facebook yesterday of the passing of owner, Silas Davis.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The third-generation owner of Davis General Store, Silas Davis, passed away after suffering from a brain bleed, according to a Facebook post. He was 79 years old.

“The Davis family is profoundly grateful for the prayers, kind words and deeds during his time of illness,” the store said on its Facebook page. While saddened by his death, the post said the family feels rejoiced in reflecting on Davis’ “life well lived.”

It is with great sadness that we share the passing of Silas Davis, owner of Davis General Store. While we are saddened... Posted by Davis General Store on Wednesday, June 14, 2023

Support and kind words have been continuously extended to the Davis family from customers and others in the community throughout this time. They have been updating the public through Facebook on Davis' health since his first brain bleed in January of this year.

The Davis General Store has been a staple in the Charlotte community since it was founded by Davis’ grandfather and great-uncle more than 130 years ago. The family business has remained in its original location on Old Statesville Road since 1908.

The Davis General Store will be closed for the rest of this week.

