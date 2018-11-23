This is a growing list of 2018 holiday events in the Charlotte area. This day by day guide includes events celebrating everything from Thanksgiving to New Year’s.

Charlotte Christmas Village

Thanksgiving Day to Christmas Eve, except for Mondays

N. Tryon Street and 7th Street

Free

Charlotte Christmas Village is back for its 3rd year, relocated to 7th and Tryon from Romare Bearden Park. The German-inspired market will feature vendors, entertainment, food and drink, and Santa (select days and hours.) It’s free to take pictures with Santa with your own camera.

More info on Charlotte Christmas Village

Speedway Christmas

Charlotte Motor Speedway

5555 Concord Parkway South, Concord

November 18th to December 31st, except Christmas Day

$20-$25 per car (max 10 people)

Speedway Christmas Prsented by Disconnect and Drive returns to Charlotte Motor Speedway for a ninth year. Drive through and see 800 displays, with more than 3 million lights, all set to music you listen to on your car radio. The Christmas Village will be open Thursday through Sunday each week, plus all Christmas week, with the exception of Christmas Day, and features a Bethlehem-thrmed village, a 50-foot ferris wheel (new this year), photos with Santa, fire pits, and more. Classic Christmas movies will be shown on the big screen too, every night that the Christmas Village is open.

More info on Speedway Christmas

Holiday on Ice

Starting November 16th, Wednesday to Sunday

Then, every day from December 12th to January 6th

NASCAR Hall of Fame Plaza

400 E. Martin Luther King Blvd.

$10 (plus +4 if you want to rent skates)

Skate in the heart of Uptown Charlotte. Your ticket is good all day. There will be special events throughout the season.

More info on Holiday on Ice

Saturday, December 1, 2018

Free Santa photos and more at Bass Pro Shops Santa's Wonderland (Click for hours)

All Day | FREE | Bass Pro Shops

Holiday on Ice--Uptown Charlotte's outdoor skating rink (click for hours)

All Day | $10.00-14.00 | NASCAR Hall of Fame

Free Santa photos and more at Cabela's Santa's Wonderland (Click for hours)

All Day | FREE | Cabela’s

Ice Skating at The Speedpark at Concord Mills (hours vary)

The Speedpark at Concord Mills

Queen Flea Makers Market

10:00 am to 10:00 am | FREE | summerbird

Children's Theatre of Charlotte's Santa's Bag

10:00 am to 2:00 pm | FREE | ImaginOn

Community Pop-Up Market at Sardis Marketplace

10:00 am to 3:00 pm | FREE | Sardis Marketplace

QUEENFLEA Holiday Makers Market (Free entry, $4 for VIP tickets)

10:00 am to 3:00 pm | FREE | summerbird

2nd Annual Christmas at Cabarrus Holiday Market

10:00 am to 5:00 pm | FREE | Cabarrus Brewing Company

11th Annual Community Nativity Festival

10:00 am to 8:00 pm | FREE | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Huntersville

Spirit of Christmas Past at Kings Mountain Historical Museum

10:00 am to 8:30 pm | FREE | Kings Mountain Historical Museum

Leonard Bearstein's animatronic Symphony Orchestra

10:00 am | FREE | Founders Hall

Free pictures with Santa at Boost Mobile store at 4331 The Plaza

11:00 am to 2:00 pm | FREE

Christmas In Candyland--free pictures with Santa, free candy bags, more

11:00 am to 7:00 pm | FREE | Victory Lane Karting

Charlotte Christmas Village

11:00 am to 9:00 pm | FREE | 7th Street and N. Tryon Street

Winter Wonderland outdoor skating rink at SouthPark Mall

11:00 am to 11:59 pm | $12.00-17.00 | Symphony Park

NoDaHood Holiday Market

12:00 pm to 4:00 pm | FREE | Divine Barrel Brewing

Plaza Midwood Holiday Bazaar & Workshop

12:00 pm to 5:00 pm | FREE | Resident Culture Brewing

Plaza Midwood Holiday Bazaar and Christmas Light Workshop

12:00 pm to 5:00 pm | FREE | Resident Culture Brewing

North Mecklenburg Christmas Parade

1:00 pm to 1:00 pm | FREE

Free Santa photos at Black Lion

1:00 pm to 4:00 pm | FREE | BlackLion Park Road

Free: Cookies and Cocoa with Santa at the Metropolitan

1:00 pm to 4:00 pm | FREE | Metropolitan

A Huntersville Christmas

2:00 pm to 8:00 pm | FREE | Downtown Huntersville

The Olde Mecklenburg Brewery‎ Weihnachtsmarkt

2:00 pm to 9:00 pm | FREE | Olde Mecklenburg Brewery

Town of Pineville Christmas Tree Lighting

3:00 pm to 5:30 pm | FREE | Pineville Lake Park

Free pictures with Santa at Boost Mobile store in Monroe (click for address)

3:00 pm to 6:00 pm | FREE

Matthews Hometown Holiday Celebration & Tree Lighting

3:00 pm to 6:00 pm | FREE | Matthews Town Hall

MoRA's 3rd Annual Holiday Festival

5:00 pm to 7:00 pm | FREE | McAlpine Business Park

Lake Norman Yacht Club Lighted Boat Parade

5:00 pm to 8:00 pm | FREE | Lake Norman Yacht Club

Holidays at the Garden (price varies by day of week)

5:00 pm to 9:00 pm | $7.95-16.95 | Daniel Stowe Botanical Garden

McGill's Twelve Days of Christmas

5:00 pm to 10:00 pm | $3.00 | McGill Rose Garden

Mistletoe Market at Camp North End

5:00 pm to 10:00 pm | FREE | Camp North End

Billy Graham Library Christmas

5:00 pm | FREE | Billy Graham Library

An Evening with Mrs. Claus & Santa at Johnson C. Smith University

6:00 pm to 8:00 pm | FREE | Johnson C. Smith University

Christmas in Davidson

6:00 pm to 9:00 pm | FREE | Davidson Village Green

Speedway Christmas at Charlotte Motor Speedway (price is per vehicle and varies according to day of week)

6:00 pm to 10:00 pm | $20.00-30.00 | Charlotte Motor Speedway

Kannapolis Celebration of Lights and Winterland Express (free admission, $2 for train ride)

6:00 pm to 10:00 pm | FREE | Village Park

McAdenville Christmas lights

6:00 pm | FREE

Zootastic Park Christmas Wonderland of Lights

6:00 pm | $7.00 | Zootastic

Sunday, December 2, 2018

Free Santa photos and more at Bass Pro Shops Santa's Wonderland (Click for hours)

All Day | FREE | Bass Pro Shops

All Day | $10.00-14.00 | NASCAR Hall of Fame

All Day | FREE | Cabela’s

The Speedpark at Concord Mills

Free pictures with Santa at St. Gabriel Men's Club Christmas Tree Sale

10:00 am to 1:00 pm | FREE | St. Gabriel Men’s Club

10:00 am | FREE | Founders Hall

11:00 am to 6:00 pm | FREE | 7th Street and N. Tryon Street

11:00 am to 7:00 pm | FREE | Victory Lane Karting

11:00 am to 11:00 pm | $12.00-17.00 | Symphony Park

Car Menorah Parade

4:00 pm to 5:00 pm | FREE | SouthPark Mall

5:00 pm to 9:00 pm | $7.95-16.95 | Daniel Stowe Botanical Garden

5th Annual NoDa Tree Lighting Celebration

5:30 pm to 8:30 pm | FREE | Johnston YMCA

SouthPark Hanukkah Celebration

5:30 pm | FREE | SouthPark Mall

6:00 pm to 10:00 pm | $20.00-30.00 | Charlotte Motor Speedway

6:00 pm | FREE

6:00 pm | $7.00 | Zootastic

Providence Chamber Music Recital Series: Christmas Choral Concert

7:00 pm | FREE | Providence United Methodist Church

Monday, December 3, 2018

Free Santa photos and more at Bass Pro Shops Santa's Wonderland (Click for hours)

All Day | FREE | Bass Pro Shops

All Day | FREE | Cabela’s

The Speedpark at Concord Mills

10:00 am | FREE | Founders Hall

3:00 pm to 11:00 pm | $12.00-17.00 | Symphony Park

5:00 pm to 9:00 pm | $7.95-16.95 | Daniel Stowe Botanical Garden

5:00 pm | FREE | Billy Graham Library

Ice Menorah at Stonecrest

5:00 pm | FREE | Stonecrest at Piper Glen

6:00 pm to 10:00 pm | $20.00-30.00 | Charlotte Motor Speedway

6:00 pm | FREE

6:00 pm | $7.00 | Zootastic

Scout Day, with campfire and flag ceremony, at St. Gabriel Men's Club Christmas Tree Sale

6:30 pm to 7:30 pm | FREE | St. Gabriel Men’s Club

Tuesday, December 4, 2018

Free Santa photos and more at Bass Pro Shops Santa's Wonderland (Click for hours)

All Day | FREE | Bass Pro Shops

All Day | FREE | Cabela’s

The Speedpark at Concord Mills

10:00 am | FREE | Founders Hall

11:00 am to 7:00 pm | FREE | 7th Street and N. Tryon Street

3:00 pm to 11:00 pm | $12.00-17.00 | Symphony Park

5:00 pm to 9:00 pm | $7.95-16.95 | Daniel Stowe Botanical Garden

5:00 pm | FREE | Billy Graham Library

Menorah Lighting at Jetton Village

5:30 pm to 6:30 pm | FREE | Jetton Village

Waxhaw Menorah Lighting and Hanukkah Carnival

5:30 pm | FREE | Downtown Waxhaw

6:00 pm to 10:00 pm | $20.00-30.00 | Charlotte Motor Speedway

6:00 pm | FREE

6:00 pm | $7.00 | Zootastic

WDAV's Charlotte Lessons & Carols from St. John's

7:00 pm | FREE | St. John’s Baptist Church

Community Singers of Lake Norman Concert: Christmas Time is Here

7:30 pm | FREE | Huntersville Presbyterian Church

Wednesday, December 5, 2018

Free Santa photos and more at Bass Pro Shops Santa's Wonderland (Click for hours)

All Day | FREE | Bass Pro Shops

All Day | $10.00-14.00 | NASCAR Hall of Fame

All Day | FREE | Cabela’s

The Speedpark at Concord Mills

10:00 am | FREE | Founders Hall

Poptopia Holidays--A Pop-Up Shop in Uptown Charlotte

11:00 am to 3:00 pm | FREE | Foundation for the Carolinas

11:00 am to 7:00 pm | FREE | 7th Street and N. Tryon Street

Cookies and Photos with Santa at Cabarrus Arts Council

3:00 pm to 6:00 pm | FREE | The Galleries at Cabarrus Arts Council

3:00 pm to 11:00 pm | $12.00-17.00 | Symphony Park

Winter Wednesdays at Waverly

5:00 pm to 8:00 pm | FREE | Waverly

5:00 pm to 9:00 pm | $7.95-16.95 | Daniel Stowe Botanical Garden

5:00 pm | FREE | Billy Graham Library

Mingle at the Mint--free holiday pop-up shop

6:00 pm to 9:00 pm | FREE | Mint Museum Randolph

6:00 pm to 10:00 pm | $20.00-30.00 | Charlotte Motor Speedway

6:00 pm | FREE

6:00 pm | $7.00 | Zootastic

Thursday, December 6, 2018

Free Santa photos and more at Bass Pro Shops Santa's Wonderland (Click for hours)

All Day | FREE | Bass Pro Shops

Gingerbread Lane at Ballantyne Hotel

All Day | FREE | The Ballantyne, A Luxury Collection Hotel

All Day | $10.00-14.00 | NASCAR Hall of Fame

All Day | FREE | Cabela’s

The Speedpark at Concord Mills

Free Santa photos at Black Lion for new moms and babies

10:00 am to 12:00 pm | FREE | BlackLion Park Road

10:00 am | FREE | Founders Hall

11:00 am to 9:00 pm | FREE | 7th Street and N. Tryon Street

3:00 pm to 11:00 pm | $12.00-17.00 | Symphony Park

5:00 pm to 9:00 pm | $7.95-16.95 | Daniel Stowe Botanical Garden

5:00 pm to 10:00 pm | $3.00 | McGill Rose Garden

5:00 pm | FREE | Billy Graham Library

6:00 pm to 10:00 pm | $20.00-30.00 | Charlotte Motor Speedway

6:00 pm | FREE

6:00 pm | $7.00 | Zootastic

Winter Wonderland Light Show at Phillips Place

6:30 pm to 8:30 pm | FREE | Phillips Place

Free: Christmas concerts by North Mecklenburg Community Chorus

7:30 pm | FREE | Huntersville United Methodist Church

Friday, December 7, 2018

Free Santa photos and more at Bass Pro Shops Santa's Wonderland (Click for hours)

All Day | FREE | Bass Pro Shops

All Day | FREE | The Ballantyne, A Luxury Collection Hotel

All Day | $10.00-14.00 | NASCAR Hall of Fame

All Day | FREE | Cabela’s

The Speedpark at Concord Mills

10:00 am | FREE | Founders Hall

Saturday, December 8, 2018

Free Santa photos and more at Bass Pro Shops Santa's Wonderland (Click for hours)

All Day | FREE | Bass Pro Shops

All Day | FREE | The Ballantyne, A Luxury Collection Hotel

All Day | $12.00-16.00 | NASCAR Hall of Fame

All Day | FREE | Cabela’s

The Speedpark at Concord Mills

Cookies with Santa at Selwyn United Methodist Church

9:00 am to 11:00 am | FREE | Selwyn United Methodist Church

Free visit with Santa in University area--free professional photos

10:00 am to 3:00 pm | FREE | The Grove Presbyterian Church

10:00 am | FREE | Founders Hall

Santa and Mrs. Claus visit Kings Mountain Historical Museum

11:00 am to 1:00 pm | FREE | Kings Mountain Historical Museum

11:00 am to 9:00 pm | FREE | 7th Street and N. Tryon Street

11:00 am to 11:59 pm | $12.00-17.00 | Symphony Park

St. Gabriel's Hispanic Choir at Christmas Tree Sale

12:00 pm to 1:00 pm | FREE | St. Gabriel Men’s Club

Holiday Spectacular at Ballantyne Village

12:00 pm to 3:00 pm | FREE | Ballantyne Village

Customer Appreciation Holiday Party

12:00 pm to 3:30 pm | FREE | Sardis Marketplace

1:00 pm to 4:00 pm | FREE | BlackLion Park Road

Free pictures with Santa at Boost Mobile store in Salisbury (click for address)

1:00 pm to 4:00 pm | FREE

Free: Tuba (and Trombone) Christmas concert

1:00 pm | FREE | Northlake Mall

Photos with Santa at Little Otter Swim School (free, with suggested donation)

1:30 pm to 3:30 pm | FREE | Little Otter Swim School (Huntersville)

Jingle Jam 2018--A Family Production

2:00 pm | FREE | Next Level Church

2:00 pm to 9:00 pm | FREE | Olde Mecklenburg Brewery

Free interactive Christmas drama: Walk Thru Bethlehem

2:00 pm to 9:00 pm | FREE | Camp Wesley

Free: "Hope in the Heartland: An Americana Christmas" at Pritchard at South End

3:00 pm | FREE | Pritchard Memorial Baptist Church

Jingle Jam 2018--A Family Production

5:00 pm | FREE | Next Level Church

The Peninsula Yacht Club Lighted Boat Parade

5:00 pm to 8:00 pm | FREE | Peninsula Yacht Club

Light Up MillBridge

5:00 pm to 8:30 pm | FREE | MillBridge (Community in Waxhaw)

5:00 pm to 9:00 pm | $7.95-16.95 | Daniel Stowe Botanical Garden

5:00 pm to 10:00 pm | $3.00 | McGill Rose Garden

5:00 pm | FREE | Billy Graham Library

Charlotte Nativity Festival

5:30 pm to 8:30 pm | FREE | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints Carmel Road

6:00 pm to 10:00 pm | $20.00-30.00 | Charlotte Motor Speedway

6:00 pm to 10:00 pm | FREE | Village Park

Pottery Central Holiday Kiln Opening--Raku demo, Elvis impersonator, more

6:00 pm to 11:00 pm | FREE | Pottery Central

6:00 pm | FREE

6:00 pm | $7.00 | Zootastic

Kannapolis Christmas Parade

6:00 pm | FREE | Downtown Kannapolis

NoDa Krampus Krawl

6:00 pm | FREE | NoDa

6:00 pm | FREE | Pritchard Memorial Baptist Church

Arts at the Abbey: Holiday Concert

8:00 pm | FREE | Belmont Abbey College

Sunday, December 9, 2018

Free Santa photos and more at Bass Pro Shops Santa's Wonderland (Click for hours)

All Day | FREE | Bass Pro Shops

All Day | FREE | The Ballantyne, A Luxury Collection Hotel

All Day | $12.00-16.00 | NASCAR Hall of Fame

All Day | FREE | Cabela’s

The Speedpark at Concord Mills

Free pictures with Santa, and bagpipe music, at St. Gabriel Men's Club Christmas Tree Sale

10:00 am to 1:00 pm | FREE | St. Gabriel Men’s Club

10:00 am | FREE | Founders Hall

11:00 am to 6:00 pm | FREE | 7th Street and N. Tryon Street

11:00 am to 7:00 pm | FREE | Victory Lane Karting

11:00 am to 11:00 pm | $12.00-17.00 | Symphony Park

Community Hanukkah Party in Cornelius

1:00 pm | $7.00 | Mount Zion United Methodist Church

2:00 pm | FREE | Pritchard Memorial Baptist Church

Free Christmas Concerts with Piedmont Choral Society

3:00 pm | FREE | Forest Hill United Methodist Church

Free Christmas concert at Uptown Church: Lessons & Carols 2018 | Far As the Curse is Found

4:00 pm | FREE | Uptown Church

5:00 pm to 9:00 pm | $7.95-16.95 | Daniel Stowe Botanical Garden

6:00 pm to 10:00 pm | $20.00-30.00 | Charlotte Motor Speedway

6:00 pm | FREE

6:00 pm | $7.00 | Zootastic

Charlotte Bronze Handbell Ensemble Holiday Concert: Fire and Ice

7:00 pm to 9:00 pm | FREE | Pleasant Hill Presbyterian Church

Free concert--Emmanuel: A Christmas Festival

7:00 pm | FREE | Sharon Presbyterian Church

7:00 pm | FREE | Uptown Church

Monday, December 10, 2018

Free Santa photos and more at Bass Pro Shops Santa's Wonderland (Click for hours)

All Day | FREE | Bass Pro Shops

All Day | FREE | The Ballantyne, A Luxury Collection Hotel

All Day | FREE | Cabela’s

The Speedpark at Concord Mills

10:00 am | FREE | Founders Hall

3:00 pm to 11:00 pm | $12.00-17.00 | Symphony Park

5:00 pm to 9:00 pm | $7.95-16.95 | Daniel Stowe Botanical Garden

5:00 pm | FREE | Billy Graham Library

6:00 pm to 10:00 pm | $20.00-30.00 | Charlotte Motor Speedway

6:00 pm | FREE

6:00 pm | $7.00 | Zootastic

7:30 pm to 9:00 pm | FREE | St. Mark’s Lutheran Church

Community Singers of Lake Norman Concert: Prince of Peace

7:30 pm | FREE | Bethel Presbyterian Church

Tuesday, December 11, 2018

Free Santa photos and more at Bass Pro Shops Santa's Wonderland (Click for hours)

All Day | FREE | Bass Pro Shops

All Day | FREE | The Ballantyne, A Luxury Collection Hotel

All Day | FREE | Cabela’s

The Speedpark at Concord Mills

10:00 am | FREE | Founders Hall

11:00 am to 7:00 pm | FREE | 7th Street and N. Tryon Street

3:00 pm to 11:00 pm | $12.00-17.00 | Symphony Park

5:00 pm to 9:00 pm | $7.95-16.95 | Daniel Stowe Botanical Garden

5:00 pm | FREE | Billy Graham Library

6:00 pm to 10:00 pm | $20.00-30.00 | Charlotte Motor Speedway

6:00 pm | FREE

6:00 pm | $7.00 | Zootastic

Talk About It Tuesday: A Kwanzaa-Inspired Conversation on Cooperative Economics

6:30 pm to 8:30 pm | FREE | Harvey B. Gantt Center for African-American Arts + Culture

7:30 pm | FREE

Wednesday, December 12, 2018

Free Santa photos and more at Bass Pro Shops Santa's Wonderland (Click for hours)

All Day | FREE | Bass Pro Shops

All Day | FREE | The Ballantyne, A Luxury Collection Hotel

Holiday on Ice--Uptown Charlotte's outdoor skating rink

All Day | $12.00-16.00 | NASCAR Hall of Fame

All Day | FREE | Cabela’s

The Speedpark at Concord Mills

10:00 am | FREE | Founders Hall

11:00 am to 3:00 pm | FREE | Foundation for the Carolinas

11:00 am to 7:00 pm | FREE | 7th Street and N. Tryon Street

3:00 pm to 11:00 pm | $12.00-17.00 | Symphony Park

5:00 pm to 8:00 pm | FREE | Waverly

5:00 pm to 9:00 pm | $7.95-16.95 | Daniel Stowe Botanical Garden

5:00 pm | FREE | Billy Graham Library

6:00 pm to 10:00 pm | $20.00-30.00 | Charlotte Motor Speedway

6:00 pm | FREE

6:00 pm | $7.00 | Zootastic

Thursday, December 13, 2018

Free Santa photos and more at Bass Pro Shops Santa's Wonderland (Click for hours)

All Day | FREE | Bass Pro Shops

All Day | FREE | The Ballantyne, A Luxury Collection Hotel

All Day | $12.00-16.00 | NASCAR Hall of Fame

All Day | FREE | Cabela’s

The Speedpark at Concord Mills

10:00 am to 12:00 pm | FREE | BlackLion Park Road

10:00 am | FREE | Founders Hall

11:00 am to 9:00 pm | FREE | 7th Street and N. Tryon Street

3:00 pm to 11:00 pm | $12.00-17.00 | Symphony Park

5:00 pm to 9:00 pm | $7.95-16.95 | Daniel Stowe Botanical Garden

5:00 pm to 10:00 pm | $3.00 | McGill Rose Garden

5:00 pm | FREE | Billy Graham Library

McAdenville Yule Log Parade and Christmas Town Festival

5:30 pm | FREE

6:00 pm to 10:00 pm | $20.00-30.00 | Charlotte Motor Speedway

6:00 pm | FREE

6:00 pm | $7.00 | Zootastic

6:30 pm to 8:30 pm | FREE | Phillips Place

7:30 pm | FREE | Community in Christ Lutheran Church

Friday, December 14, 2018

Free Santa photos and more at Bass Pro Shops Santa's Wonderland (Click for hours)

All Day | FREE | Bass Pro Shops

All Day | FREE | The Ballantyne, A Luxury Collection Hotel

All Day | $12.00-16.00 | NASCAR Hall of Fame

All Day | FREE | Cabela’s

The Speedpark at Concord Mills

10:00 am | FREE | Founders Hall

11:00 am to 9:00 pm | FREE | 7th Street and N. Tryon Street

3:00 pm to 11:59 pm | $12.00-17.00 | Symphony Park

4:00 pm to 9:00 pm | FREE | Olde Mecklenburg Brewery

5:00 pm to 9:00 pm | $7.95-16.95 | Daniel Stowe Botanical Garden

5:00 pm to 10:00 pm | $3.00 | McGill Rose Garden

5:00 pm | FREE | Billy Graham Library

6:00 pm to 10:00 pm | $20.00-30.00 | Charlotte Motor Speedway

6:00 pm to 10:00 pm | FREE | Village Park

6:00 pm | FREE

6:00 pm | $7.00 | Zootastic

Saturday, December 15, 2018

Free Santa photos and more at Bass Pro Shops Santa's Wonderland (Click for hours)

All Day | FREE | Bass Pro Shops

All Day | FREE | The Ballantyne, A Luxury Collection Hotel

All Day | $12.00-16.00 | NASCAR Hall of Fame

All Day | FREE | Cabela’s

The Speedpark at Concord Mills

10:00 am | FREE | Founders Hall

11:00 am to 9:00 pm | FREE | 7th Street and N. Tryon Street

11:00 am to 11:59 pm | $12.00-17.00 | Symphony Park

Free Santa pictures at Sardis Marketplace

12:00 pm to 3:30 pm | FREE | Sardis Marketplace

1:00 pm to 4:00 pm | FREE | BlackLion Park Road

Christmas in Hogsmeade

1:00 pm to 11:00 pm | FREE | Cavendish Brewing Company

Arboretum Holiday Magic Jubilee

2:00 pm to 5:00 pm | FREE | Arboretum Shopping Center

Santa at Olde Mecklenburg Brewery‎ Weihnachtsmarkt

2:00 pm to 5:00 pm | FREE | Olde Mecklenburg Brewery

Light Up Lowell

2:00 pm to 5:30 pm | FREE | East First Street, Lowell

2:00 pm to 9:00 pm | FREE | Olde Mecklenburg Brewery

Lake Norman Christmas Lights Boat Parade and Land Festival

5:00 pm to 8:00 pm | FREE | EnergyExplorium

5:00 pm to 9:00 pm | $7.95-16.95 | Daniel Stowe Botanical Garden

5:00 pm to 10:00 pm | $3.00 | McGill Rose Garden

5:00 pm | FREE | Billy Graham Library

6:00 pm to 10:00 pm | $20.00-30.00 | Charlotte Motor Speedway

6:00 pm to 10:00 pm | FREE | Village Park

6:00 pm | FREE

6:00 pm | $7.00 | Zootastic

Carols From Kings--Celebrating 100 Years of Lessons & Carols

7:00 pm to 9:00 pm | FREE | Sardis Presbyterian Church

Yule Ball

7:00 pm to 11:00 pm | $5.00-20.00 | Cavendish Brewing Company

Sunday, December 16, 2018

Free Santa photos and more at Bass Pro Shops Santa's Wonderland (Click for hours)

All Day | FREE | Bass Pro Shops

All Day | FREE | The Ballantyne, A Luxury Collection Hotel

All Day | $12.00-16.00 | NASCAR Hall of Fame

All Day | FREE | Cabela’s

The Speedpark at Concord Mills

10:00 am | FREE | Founders Hall

Hope Has Come Christmas Concert with Dr. Bill Cummings & the Northside Baptist Church Choir

10:30 am | FREE | Northside Baptist Church

11:00 am to 6:00 pm | FREE | 7th Street and N. Tryon Street

11:00 am to 7:00 pm | FREE | Victory Lane Karting

11:00 am to 11:00 pm | $12.00-17.00 | Symphony Park

5:00 pm to 9:00 pm | $7.95-16.95 | Daniel Stowe Botanical Garden

6:00 pm to 10:00 pm | $20.00-30.00 | Charlotte Motor Speedway

6:00 pm | FREE

6:00 pm | $7.00 | Zootastic

Monday, December 17, 2018

Free Santa photos and more at Bass Pro Shops Santa's Wonderland (Click for hours)

All Day | FREE | Bass Pro Shops

All Day | FREE | The Ballantyne, A Luxury Collection Hotel

All Day | $12.00-16.00 | NASCAR Hall of Fame

All Day | FREE | Cabela’s

The Speedpark at Concord Mills

10:00 am | FREE | Founders Hall

3:00 pm to 11:00 pm | $12.00-17.00 | Symphony Park

5:00 pm to 9:00 pm | $7.95-16.95 | Daniel Stowe Botanical Garden

5:00 pm | FREE | Billy Graham Library

6:00 pm to 10:00 pm | $20.00-30.00 | Charlotte Motor Speedway

6:00 pm | FREE

6:00 pm | $7.00 | Zootastic

7:00 pm to 9:00 pm | FREE | Morning Star Lutheran Church

Tuesday, December 18, 2018

Free Santa photos and more at Bass Pro Shops Santa's Wonderland (Click for hours)

All Day | FREE | Bass Pro Shops

All Day | FREE | The Ballantyne, A Luxury Collection Hotel

All Day | $12.00-16.00 | NASCAR Hall of Fame

All Day | FREE | Cabela’s

The Speedpark at Concord Mills

10:00 am | FREE | Founders Hall

11:00 am to 7:00 pm | FREE | 7th Street and N. Tryon Street

3:00 pm to 11:00 pm | $12.00-17.00 | Symphony Park

5:00 pm to 9:00 pm | $7.95-16.95 | Daniel Stowe Botanical Garden

5:00 pm | FREE | Billy Graham Library

6:00 pm to 10:00 pm | $20.00-30.00 | Charlotte Motor Speedway

6:00 pm | FREE

6:00 pm | $7.00 | Zootastic

Wednesday, December 19, 2018

Free Santa photos and more at Bass Pro Shops Santa's Wonderland (Click for hours)

All Day | FREE | Bass Pro Shops

All Day | FREE | The Ballantyne, A Luxury Collection Hotel

All Day | $12.00-16.00 | NASCAR Hall of Fame

All Day | FREE | Cabela’s

The Speedpark at Concord Mills

10:00 am | FREE | Founders Hall

11:00 am to 3:00 pm | FREE | Foundation for the Carolinas

11:00 am to 7:00 pm | FREE | 7th Street and N. Tryon Street

3:00 pm to 11:00 pm | $12.00-17.00 | Symphony Park

5:00 pm to 8:00 pm | FREE | Waverly

5:00 pm to 9:00 pm | $7.95-16.95 | Daniel Stowe Botanical Garden

5:00 pm | FREE | Billy Graham Library

6:00 pm to 10:00 pm | $20.00-30.00 | Charlotte Motor Speedway

6:00 pm | FREE

6:00 pm | $7.00 | Zootastic

Thursday, December 20, 2018

Free Santa photos and more at Bass Pro Shops Santa's Wonderland (Click for hours)

All Day | FREE | Bass Pro Shops

All Day | FREE | The Ballantyne, A Luxury Collection Hotel

All Day | $12.00-16.00 | NASCAR Hall of Fame

All Day | FREE | Cabela’s

The Speedpark at Concord Mills

10:00 am | FREE | Founders Hall

11:00 am to 9:00 pm | FREE | 7th Street and N. Tryon Street

3:00 pm to 11:00 pm | $12.00-17.00 | Symphony Park

5:00 pm to 9:00 pm | $7.95-16.95 | Daniel Stowe Botanical Garden

Inaugural Christmas Spectacular in Mooresville

5:00 pm to 9:00 pm | FREE | Mooresville Golf Club

5:00 pm to 10:00 pm | $3.00 | McGill Rose Garden

5:00 pm | FREE | Billy Graham Library

6:00 pm to 10:00 pm | $20.00-30.00 | Charlotte Motor Speedway

6:00 pm | FREE

6:00 pm | $7.00 | Zootastic

Friday, December 21, 2018

Free Santa photos and more at Bass Pro Shops Santa's Wonderland (Click for hours)

All Day | FREE | Bass Pro Shops

All Day | FREE | The Ballantyne, A Luxury Collection Hotel

All Day | $12.00-16.00 | NASCAR Hall of Fame

All Day | FREE | Cabela’s

The Speedpark at Concord Mills

10:00 am | FREE | Founders Hall

11:00 am to 9:00 pm | FREE | 7th Street and N. Tryon Street

3:00 pm to 11:59 pm | $12.00-17.00 | Symphony Park

5:00 pm to 9:00 pm | $7.95-16.95 | Daniel Stowe Botanical Garden

5:00 pm to 10:00 pm | $3.00 | McGill Rose Garden

5:00 pm | FREE | Billy Graham Library

Winter Solstice Hike and Fire Celebration

6:00 pm to 7:30 pm | FREE | Reedy Creek Nature Center and Preserve

6:00 pm to 10:00 pm | $20.00-30.00 | Charlotte Motor Speedway

6:00 pm to 10:00 pm | FREE | Village Park

6:00 pm | FREE

6:00 pm | $7.00 | Zootastic

Saturday, December 22, 2018

Free Santa photos and more at Bass Pro Shops Santa's Wonderland (Click for hours)

All Day | FREE | Bass Pro Shops

All Day | FREE | The Ballantyne, A Luxury Collection Hotel

All Day | $12.00-16.00 | NASCAR Hall of Fame

All Day | FREE | Cabela’s

The Speedpark at Concord Mills

10:00 am | FREE | Founders Hall

11:00 am to 7:00 pm | FREE | Victory Lane Karting

11:00 am to 9:00 pm | FREE | 7th Street and N. Tryon Street

11:00 am to 11:59 pm | $12.00-17.00 | Symphony Park

Deck the Halls with Hops & Barley: free pictures with Santa from 2-4 p.m.

12:00 pm to 10:00 pm | FREE | Blue Blaze Brewing Co.

1:00 pm to 4:00 pm | FREE | BlackLion Park Road

5:00 pm to 9:00 pm | $7.95-16.95 | Daniel Stowe Botanical Garden

5:00 pm to 10:00 pm | $3.00 | McGill Rose Garden

5:00 pm | FREE | Billy Graham Library

6:00 pm to 10:00 pm | $20.00-30.00 | Charlotte Motor Speedway

6:00 pm to 10:00 pm | FREE | Village Park

6:00 pm | FREE

6:00 pm | $7.00 | Zootastic

Sunday, December 23, 2018

Free Santa photos and more at Bass Pro Shops Santa's Wonderland (Click for hours)

All Day | FREE | Bass Pro Shops

All Day | FREE | The Ballantyne, A Luxury Collection Hotel

All Day | $12.00-16.00 | NASCAR Hall of Fame

All Day | FREE | Cabela’s

The Speedpark at Concord Mills

10:00 am | FREE | Founders Hall

11:00 am to 6:00 pm | FREE | 7th Street and N. Tryon Street

11:00 am to 7:00 pm | FREE | Victory Lane Karting

11:00 am to 11:00 pm | $12.00-17.00 | Symphony Park

5:00 pm to 9:00 pm | $7.95-16.95 | Daniel Stowe Botanical Garden

6:00 pm to 10:00 pm | $20.00-30.00 | Charlotte Motor Speedway

6:00 pm | FREE

6:00 pm | $7.00 | Zootastic

Monday, December 24, 2018

Free Santa photos and more at Bass Pro Shops Santa's Wonderland (Click for hours)

All Day | FREE | Bass Pro Shops

All Day | FREE | The Ballantyne, A Luxury Collection Hotel

All Day | $12.00-16.00 | NASCAR Hall of Fame

All Day | FREE | Cabela’s

The Speedpark at Concord Mills

10:00 am | FREE | Founders Hall

3:00 pm to 11:00 pm | $12.00-17.00 | Symphony Park

5:00 pm to 9:00 pm | $7.95-16.95 | Daniel Stowe Botanical Garden

6:00 pm to 10:00 pm | $20.00-30.00 | Charlotte Motor Speedway

6:00 pm | FREE

6:00 pm | $7.00 | Zootastic

Tuesday, December 25, 2018

All Day | FREE | The Ballantyne, A Luxury Collection Hotel

All Day | $12.00-16.00 | NASCAR Hall of Fame

The Speedpark at Concord Mills

10:00 am | FREE | Founders Hall

3:00 pm to 11:00 pm | $12.00-17.00 | Symphony Park

6:00 pm | FREE

6:00 pm | $7.00 | Zootastic

Wednesday, December 26, 2018

All Day | FREE | The Ballantyne, A Luxury Collection Hotel

All Day | $12.00-16.00 | NASCAR Hall of Fame

The Speedpark at Concord Mills

10:00 am | FREE | Founders Hall

Twas the Day After Christmas: live music, s'mores, more

2:00 pm to 9:00 pm | FREE | Blue Blaze Brewing Co.

3:00 pm to 11:00 pm | $12.00-17.00 | Symphony Park

5:00 pm to 9:00 pm | $7.95-16.95 | Daniel Stowe Botanical Garden

City-Wide Kwanzaa Celebration--Umoja: Unity

6:00 pm to 9:00 pm | FREE | Greenville Memorial AME Zion Church

6:00 pm to 10:00 pm | $20.00-30.00 | Charlotte Motor Speedway

6:00 pm | FREE

6:00 pm | $7.00 | Zootastic

Thursday, December 27, 2018

All Day | $12.00-16.00 | NASCAR Hall of Fame

The Speedpark at Concord Mills

10:00 am | FREE | Founders Hall

3:00 pm to 11:00 pm | $12.00-17.00 | Symphony Park

5:00 pm to 9:00 pm | $7.95-16.95 | Daniel Stowe Botanical Garden

City-Wide Kwanzaa Celebration--Kujichagulia: Self-Determination

6:00 pm to 9:00 pm | FREE | Wallace Pruitt Recreation Center

6:00 pm to 10:00 pm | $20.00-30.00 | Charlotte Motor Speedway

6:00 pm | $7.00 | Zootastic

Friday, December 28, 2018

All Day | $12.00-16.00 | NASCAR Hall of Fame

The Speedpark at Concord Mills

3:00 pm to 11:59 pm | $12.00-17.00 | Symphony Park

5:00 pm to 9:00 pm | $7.95-16.95 | Daniel Stowe Botanical Garden

City-Wide Kwanzaa Celebration--Ujima: Collective Work & Responsibility

6:00 pm to 9:00 pm | FREE | East Stonewall AME Zion Church

6:00 pm to 10:00 pm | $20.00-30.00 | Charlotte Motor Speedway

6:00 pm to 10:00 pm | FREE | Village Park

6:00 pm | $7.00 | Zootastic

Saturday, December 29, 2018

All Day | $12.00-16.00 | NASCAR Hall of Fame

The Speedpark at Concord Mills

Kwanzaa Celebration at The Gantt Center

10:00 am to 5:00 pm | FREE | Harvey B. Gantt Center for African-American Arts + Culture

11:00 am to 11:59 pm | $12.00-17.00 | Symphony Park

5:00 pm to 9:00 pm | $7.95-16.95 | Daniel Stowe Botanical Garden

City-Wide Kwanzaa Celebration -- Ujamaa: Cooperative Economics

6:00 pm to 9:00 pm | FREE | Kamitic Life Center

6:00 pm to 10:00 pm | $20.00-30.00 | Charlotte Motor Speedway

6:00 pm to 10:00 pm | FREE | Village Park

6:00 pm | $7.00 | Zootastic

