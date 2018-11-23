This is a growing list of 2018 holiday events in the Charlotte area. This day by day guide includes events celebrating everything from Thanksgiving to New Year’s.
Charlotte Christmas Village
Thanksgiving Day to Christmas Eve, except for Mondays
N. Tryon Street and 7th Street
Free
Charlotte Christmas Village is back for its 3rd year, relocated to 7th and Tryon from Romare Bearden Park. The German-inspired market will feature vendors, entertainment, food and drink, and Santa (select days and hours.) It’s free to take pictures with Santa with your own camera.
More info on Charlotte Christmas Village
Speedway Christmas
Charlotte Motor Speedway
5555 Concord Parkway South, Concord
November 18th to December 31st, except Christmas Day
$20-$25 per car (max 10 people)
Speedway Christmas Prsented by Disconnect and Drive returns to Charlotte Motor Speedway for a ninth year. Drive through and see 800 displays, with more than 3 million lights, all set to music you listen to on your car radio. The Christmas Village will be open Thursday through Sunday each week, plus all Christmas week, with the exception of Christmas Day, and features a Bethlehem-thrmed village, a 50-foot ferris wheel (new this year), photos with Santa, fire pits, and more. Classic Christmas movies will be shown on the big screen too, every night that the Christmas Village is open.
More info on Speedway Christmas
Holiday on Ice
Starting November 16th, Wednesday to Sunday
Then, every day from December 12th to January 6th
NASCAR Hall of Fame Plaza
400 E. Martin Luther King Blvd.
$10 (plus +4 if you want to rent skates)
Skate in the heart of Uptown Charlotte. Your ticket is good all day. There will be special events throughout the season.
Saturday, December 1, 2018
Free Santa photos and more at Bass Pro Shops Santa's Wonderland (Click for hours)
All Day | FREE | Bass Pro Shops
Holiday on Ice--Uptown Charlotte's outdoor skating rink (click for hours)
All Day | $10.00-14.00 | NASCAR Hall of Fame
Free Santa photos and more at Cabela's Santa's Wonderland (Click for hours)
All Day | FREE | Cabela’s
Ice Skating at The Speedpark at Concord Mills (hours vary)
The Speedpark at Concord Mills
Queen Flea Makers Market
10:00 am to 10:00 am | FREE | summerbird
Children's Theatre of Charlotte's Santa's Bag
10:00 am to 2:00 pm | FREE | ImaginOn
Community Pop-Up Market at Sardis Marketplace
10:00 am to 3:00 pm | FREE | Sardis Marketplace
QUEENFLEA Holiday Makers Market (Free entry, $4 for VIP tickets)
10:00 am to 3:00 pm | FREE | summerbird
2nd Annual Christmas at Cabarrus Holiday Market
10:00 am to 5:00 pm | FREE | Cabarrus Brewing Company
11th Annual Community Nativity Festival
10:00 am to 8:00 pm | FREE | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Huntersville
Spirit of Christmas Past at Kings Mountain Historical Museum
10:00 am to 8:30 pm | FREE | Kings Mountain Historical Museum
Leonard Bearstein's animatronic Symphony Orchestra
10:00 am | FREE | Founders Hall
Free pictures with Santa at Boost Mobile store at 4331 The Plaza
11:00 am to 2:00 pm | FREE
Christmas In Candyland--free pictures with Santa, free candy bags, more
11:00 am to 7:00 pm | FREE | Victory Lane Karting
Charlotte Christmas Village
11:00 am to 9:00 pm | FREE | 7th Street and N. Tryon Street
Winter Wonderland outdoor skating rink at SouthPark Mall
11:00 am to 11:59 pm | $12.00-17.00 | Symphony Park
NoDaHood Holiday Market
12:00 pm to 4:00 pm | FREE | Divine Barrel Brewing
Plaza Midwood Holiday Bazaar & Workshop
12:00 pm to 5:00 pm | FREE | Resident Culture Brewing
Plaza Midwood Holiday Bazaar and Christmas Light Workshop
12:00 pm to 5:00 pm | FREE | Resident Culture Brewing
North Mecklenburg Christmas Parade
1:00 pm to 1:00 pm | FREE
Free Santa photos at Black Lion
1:00 pm to 4:00 pm | FREE | BlackLion Park Road
Free: Cookies and Cocoa with Santa at the Metropolitan
1:00 pm to 4:00 pm | FREE | Metropolitan
A Huntersville Christmas
2:00 pm to 8:00 pm | FREE | Downtown Huntersville
The Olde Mecklenburg Brewery Weihnachtsmarkt
2:00 pm to 9:00 pm | FREE | Olde Mecklenburg Brewery
Town of Pineville Christmas Tree Lighting
3:00 pm to 5:30 pm | FREE | Pineville Lake Park
Free pictures with Santa at Boost Mobile store in Monroe (click for address)
3:00 pm to 6:00 pm | FREE
Matthews Hometown Holiday Celebration & Tree Lighting
3:00 pm to 6:00 pm | FREE | Matthews Town Hall
MoRA's 3rd Annual Holiday Festival
5:00 pm to 7:00 pm | FREE | McAlpine Business Park
Lake Norman Yacht Club Lighted Boat Parade
5:00 pm to 8:00 pm | FREE | Lake Norman Yacht Club
Holidays at the Garden (price varies by day of week)
5:00 pm to 9:00 pm | $7.95-16.95 | Daniel Stowe Botanical Garden
McGill's Twelve Days of Christmas
5:00 pm to 10:00 pm | $3.00 | McGill Rose Garden
Mistletoe Market at Camp North End
5:00 pm to 10:00 pm | FREE | Camp North End
Billy Graham Library Christmas
5:00 pm | FREE | Billy Graham Library
An Evening with Mrs. Claus & Santa at Johnson C. Smith University
6:00 pm to 8:00 pm | FREE | Johnson C. Smith University
Christmas in Davidson
6:00 pm to 9:00 pm | FREE | Davidson Village Green
Speedway Christmas at Charlotte Motor Speedway (price is per vehicle and varies according to day of week)
6:00 pm to 10:00 pm | $20.00-30.00 | Charlotte Motor Speedway
Kannapolis Celebration of Lights and Winterland Express (free admission, $2 for train ride)
6:00 pm to 10:00 pm | FREE | Village Park
McAdenville Christmas lights
6:00 pm | FREE
Zootastic Park Christmas Wonderland of Lights
6:00 pm | $7.00 | Zootastic
Sunday, December 2, 2018
Free Santa photos and more at Bass Pro Shops Santa's Wonderland (Click for hours)
All Day | FREE | Bass Pro Shops
All Day | $10.00-14.00 | NASCAR Hall of Fame
All Day | FREE | Cabela’s
The Speedpark at Concord Mills
Free pictures with Santa at St. Gabriel Men's Club Christmas Tree Sale
10:00 am to 1:00 pm | FREE | St. Gabriel Men’s Club
10:00 am | FREE | Founders Hall
11:00 am to 6:00 pm | FREE | 7th Street and N. Tryon Street
11:00 am to 7:00 pm | FREE | Victory Lane Karting
11:00 am to 11:00 pm | $12.00-17.00 | Symphony Park
Car Menorah Parade
4:00 pm to 5:00 pm | FREE | SouthPark Mall
5:00 pm to 9:00 pm | $7.95-16.95 | Daniel Stowe Botanical Garden
5th Annual NoDa Tree Lighting Celebration
5:30 pm to 8:30 pm | FREE | Johnston YMCA
SouthPark Hanukkah Celebration
5:30 pm | FREE | SouthPark Mall
6:00 pm to 10:00 pm | $20.00-30.00 | Charlotte Motor Speedway
6:00 pm | FREE
6:00 pm | $7.00 | Zootastic
Providence Chamber Music Recital Series: Christmas Choral Concert
7:00 pm | FREE | Providence United Methodist Church
Monday, December 3, 2018
Free Santa photos and more at Bass Pro Shops Santa's Wonderland (Click for hours)
All Day | FREE | Bass Pro Shops
All Day | FREE | Cabela’s
The Speedpark at Concord Mills
10:00 am | FREE | Founders Hall
3:00 pm to 11:00 pm | $12.00-17.00 | Symphony Park
5:00 pm to 9:00 pm | $7.95-16.95 | Daniel Stowe Botanical Garden
5:00 pm | FREE | Billy Graham Library
Ice Menorah at Stonecrest
5:00 pm | FREE | Stonecrest at Piper Glen
6:00 pm to 10:00 pm | $20.00-30.00 | Charlotte Motor Speedway
6:00 pm | FREE
6:00 pm | $7.00 | Zootastic
Scout Day, with campfire and flag ceremony, at St. Gabriel Men's Club Christmas Tree Sale
6:30 pm to 7:30 pm | FREE | St. Gabriel Men’s Club
Tuesday, December 4, 2018
Free Santa photos and more at Bass Pro Shops Santa's Wonderland (Click for hours)
All Day | FREE | Bass Pro Shops
All Day | FREE | Cabela’s
The Speedpark at Concord Mills
10:00 am | FREE | Founders Hall
11:00 am to 7:00 pm | FREE | 7th Street and N. Tryon Street
3:00 pm to 11:00 pm | $12.00-17.00 | Symphony Park
5:00 pm to 9:00 pm | $7.95-16.95 | Daniel Stowe Botanical Garden
5:00 pm | FREE | Billy Graham Library
Menorah Lighting at Jetton Village
5:30 pm to 6:30 pm | FREE | Jetton Village
Waxhaw Menorah Lighting and Hanukkah Carnival
5:30 pm | FREE | Downtown Waxhaw
6:00 pm to 10:00 pm | $20.00-30.00 | Charlotte Motor Speedway
6:00 pm | FREE
6:00 pm | $7.00 | Zootastic
WDAV's Charlotte Lessons & Carols from St. John's
7:00 pm | FREE | St. John’s Baptist Church
Community Singers of Lake Norman Concert: Christmas Time is Here
7:30 pm | FREE | Huntersville Presbyterian Church
Wednesday, December 5, 2018
Free Santa photos and more at Bass Pro Shops Santa's Wonderland (Click for hours)
All Day | FREE | Bass Pro Shops
All Day | $10.00-14.00 | NASCAR Hall of Fame
All Day | FREE | Cabela’s
The Speedpark at Concord Mills
10:00 am | FREE | Founders Hall
Poptopia Holidays--A Pop-Up Shop in Uptown Charlotte
11:00 am to 3:00 pm | FREE | Foundation for the Carolinas
11:00 am to 7:00 pm | FREE | 7th Street and N. Tryon Street
Cookies and Photos with Santa at Cabarrus Arts Council
3:00 pm to 6:00 pm | FREE | The Galleries at Cabarrus Arts Council
3:00 pm to 11:00 pm | $12.00-17.00 | Symphony Park
Winter Wednesdays at Waverly
5:00 pm to 8:00 pm | FREE | Waverly
5:00 pm to 9:00 pm | $7.95-16.95 | Daniel Stowe Botanical Garden
5:00 pm | FREE | Billy Graham Library
Mingle at the Mint--free holiday pop-up shop
6:00 pm to 9:00 pm | FREE | Mint Museum Randolph
6:00 pm to 10:00 pm | $20.00-30.00 | Charlotte Motor Speedway
6:00 pm | FREE
6:00 pm | $7.00 | Zootastic
Thursday, December 6, 2018
Free Santa photos and more at Bass Pro Shops Santa's Wonderland (Click for hours)
All Day | FREE | Bass Pro Shops
Gingerbread Lane at Ballantyne Hotel
All Day | FREE | The Ballantyne, A Luxury Collection Hotel
All Day | $10.00-14.00 | NASCAR Hall of Fame
All Day | FREE | Cabela’s
The Speedpark at Concord Mills
Free Santa photos at Black Lion for new moms and babies
10:00 am to 12:00 pm | FREE | BlackLion Park Road
10:00 am | FREE | Founders Hall
11:00 am to 9:00 pm | FREE | 7th Street and N. Tryon Street
3:00 pm to 11:00 pm | $12.00-17.00 | Symphony Park
5:00 pm to 9:00 pm | $7.95-16.95 | Daniel Stowe Botanical Garden
5:00 pm to 10:00 pm | $3.00 | McGill Rose Garden
5:00 pm | FREE | Billy Graham Library
6:00 pm to 10:00 pm | $20.00-30.00 | Charlotte Motor Speedway
6:00 pm | FREE
6:00 pm | $7.00 | Zootastic
Winter Wonderland Light Show at Phillips Place
6:30 pm to 8:30 pm | FREE | Phillips Place
Free: Christmas concerts by North Mecklenburg Community Chorus
7:30 pm | FREE | Huntersville United Methodist Church
Friday, December 7, 2018
Free Santa photos and more at Bass Pro Shops Santa's Wonderland (Click for hours)
All Day | FREE | Bass Pro Shops
All Day | FREE | The Ballantyne, A Luxury Collection Hotel
All Day | $10.00-14.00 | NASCAR Hall of Fame
All Day | FREE | Cabela’s
The Speedpark at Concord Mills
10:00 am | FREE | Founders Hall
Saturday, December 8, 2018
Free Santa photos and more at Bass Pro Shops Santa's Wonderland (Click for hours)
All Day | FREE | Bass Pro Shops
All Day | FREE | The Ballantyne, A Luxury Collection Hotel
All Day | $12.00-16.00 | NASCAR Hall of Fame
All Day | FREE | Cabela’s
The Speedpark at Concord Mills
Cookies with Santa at Selwyn United Methodist Church
9:00 am to 11:00 am | FREE | Selwyn United Methodist Church
Free visit with Santa in University area--free professional photos
10:00 am to 3:00 pm | FREE | The Grove Presbyterian Church
10:00 am | FREE | Founders Hall
Santa and Mrs. Claus visit Kings Mountain Historical Museum
11:00 am to 1:00 pm | FREE | Kings Mountain Historical Museum
11:00 am to 9:00 pm | FREE | 7th Street and N. Tryon Street
11:00 am to 11:59 pm | $12.00-17.00 | Symphony Park
St. Gabriel's Hispanic Choir at Christmas Tree Sale
12:00 pm to 1:00 pm | FREE | St. Gabriel Men’s Club
Holiday Spectacular at Ballantyne Village
12:00 pm to 3:00 pm | FREE | Ballantyne Village
Customer Appreciation Holiday Party
12:00 pm to 3:30 pm | FREE | Sardis Marketplace
1:00 pm to 4:00 pm | FREE | BlackLion Park Road
Free pictures with Santa at Boost Mobile store in Salisbury (click for address)
1:00 pm to 4:00 pm | FREE
Free: Tuba (and Trombone) Christmas concert
1:00 pm | FREE | Northlake Mall
Photos with Santa at Little Otter Swim School (free, with suggested donation)
1:30 pm to 3:30 pm | FREE | Little Otter Swim School (Huntersville)
Jingle Jam 2018--A Family Production
2:00 pm | FREE | Next Level Church
2:00 pm to 9:00 pm | FREE | Olde Mecklenburg Brewery
Free interactive Christmas drama: Walk Thru Bethlehem
2:00 pm to 9:00 pm | FREE | Camp Wesley
Free: "Hope in the Heartland: An Americana Christmas" at Pritchard at South End
3:00 pm | FREE | Pritchard Memorial Baptist Church
Jingle Jam 2018--A Family Production
5:00 pm | FREE | Next Level Church
The Peninsula Yacht Club Lighted Boat Parade
5:00 pm to 8:00 pm | FREE | Peninsula Yacht Club
Light Up MillBridge
5:00 pm to 8:30 pm | FREE | MillBridge (Community in Waxhaw)
5:00 pm to 9:00 pm | $7.95-16.95 | Daniel Stowe Botanical Garden
5:00 pm to 10:00 pm | $3.00 | McGill Rose Garden
5:00 pm | FREE | Billy Graham Library
Charlotte Nativity Festival
5:30 pm to 8:30 pm | FREE | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints Carmel Road
6:00 pm to 10:00 pm | $20.00-30.00 | Charlotte Motor Speedway
6:00 pm to 10:00 pm | FREE | Village Park
Pottery Central Holiday Kiln Opening--Raku demo, Elvis impersonator, more
6:00 pm to 11:00 pm | FREE | Pottery Central
6:00 pm | FREE
6:00 pm | $7.00 | Zootastic
Kannapolis Christmas Parade
6:00 pm | FREE | Downtown Kannapolis
NoDa Krampus Krawl
6:00 pm | FREE | NoDa
6:00 pm | FREE | Pritchard Memorial Baptist Church
Arts at the Abbey: Holiday Concert
8:00 pm | FREE | Belmont Abbey College
Sunday, December 9, 2018
Free Santa photos and more at Bass Pro Shops Santa's Wonderland (Click for hours)
All Day | FREE | Bass Pro Shops
All Day | FREE | The Ballantyne, A Luxury Collection Hotel
All Day | $12.00-16.00 | NASCAR Hall of Fame
All Day | FREE | Cabela’s
The Speedpark at Concord Mills
Free pictures with Santa, and bagpipe music, at St. Gabriel Men's Club Christmas Tree Sale
10:00 am to 1:00 pm | FREE | St. Gabriel Men’s Club
10:00 am | FREE | Founders Hall
11:00 am to 6:00 pm | FREE | 7th Street and N. Tryon Street
11:00 am to 7:00 pm | FREE | Victory Lane Karting
11:00 am to 11:00 pm | $12.00-17.00 | Symphony Park
Community Hanukkah Party in Cornelius
1:00 pm | $7.00 | Mount Zion United Methodist Church
2:00 pm | FREE | Pritchard Memorial Baptist Church
Free Christmas Concerts with Piedmont Choral Society
3:00 pm | FREE | Forest Hill United Methodist Church
Free Christmas concert at Uptown Church: Lessons & Carols 2018 | Far As the Curse is Found
4:00 pm | FREE | Uptown Church
5:00 pm to 9:00 pm | $7.95-16.95 | Daniel Stowe Botanical Garden
6:00 pm to 10:00 pm | $20.00-30.00 | Charlotte Motor Speedway
6:00 pm | FREE
6:00 pm | $7.00 | Zootastic
Charlotte Bronze Handbell Ensemble Holiday Concert: Fire and Ice
7:00 pm to 9:00 pm | FREE | Pleasant Hill Presbyterian Church
Free concert--Emmanuel: A Christmas Festival
7:00 pm | FREE | Sharon Presbyterian Church
7:00 pm | FREE | Uptown Church
Monday, December 10, 2018
Free Santa photos and more at Bass Pro Shops Santa's Wonderland (Click for hours)
All Day | FREE | Bass Pro Shops
All Day | FREE | The Ballantyne, A Luxury Collection Hotel
All Day | FREE | Cabela’s
The Speedpark at Concord Mills
10:00 am | FREE | Founders Hall
3:00 pm to 11:00 pm | $12.00-17.00 | Symphony Park
5:00 pm to 9:00 pm | $7.95-16.95 | Daniel Stowe Botanical Garden
5:00 pm | FREE | Billy Graham Library
6:00 pm to 10:00 pm | $20.00-30.00 | Charlotte Motor Speedway
6:00 pm | FREE
6:00 pm | $7.00 | Zootastic
7:30 pm to 9:00 pm | FREE | St. Mark’s Lutheran Church
Community Singers of Lake Norman Concert: Prince of Peace
7:30 pm | FREE | Bethel Presbyterian Church
Tuesday, December 11, 2018
Free Santa photos and more at Bass Pro Shops Santa's Wonderland (Click for hours)
All Day | FREE | Bass Pro Shops
All Day | FREE | The Ballantyne, A Luxury Collection Hotel
All Day | FREE | Cabela’s
The Speedpark at Concord Mills
10:00 am | FREE | Founders Hall
11:00 am to 7:00 pm | FREE | 7th Street and N. Tryon Street
3:00 pm to 11:00 pm | $12.00-17.00 | Symphony Park
5:00 pm to 9:00 pm | $7.95-16.95 | Daniel Stowe Botanical Garden
5:00 pm | FREE | Billy Graham Library
6:00 pm to 10:00 pm | $20.00-30.00 | Charlotte Motor Speedway
6:00 pm | FREE
6:00 pm | $7.00 | Zootastic
Talk About It Tuesday: A Kwanzaa-Inspired Conversation on Cooperative Economics
6:30 pm to 8:30 pm | FREE | Harvey B. Gantt Center for African-American Arts + Culture
7:30 pm | FREE
Wednesday, December 12, 2018
Free Santa photos and more at Bass Pro Shops Santa's Wonderland (Click for hours)
All Day | FREE | Bass Pro Shops
All Day | FREE | The Ballantyne, A Luxury Collection Hotel
Holiday on Ice--Uptown Charlotte's outdoor skating rink
All Day | $12.00-16.00 | NASCAR Hall of Fame
All Day | FREE | Cabela’s
The Speedpark at Concord Mills
10:00 am | FREE | Founders Hall
11:00 am to 3:00 pm | FREE | Foundation for the Carolinas
11:00 am to 7:00 pm | FREE | 7th Street and N. Tryon Street
3:00 pm to 11:00 pm | $12.00-17.00 | Symphony Park
5:00 pm to 8:00 pm | FREE | Waverly
5:00 pm to 9:00 pm | $7.95-16.95 | Daniel Stowe Botanical Garden
5:00 pm | FREE | Billy Graham Library
6:00 pm to 10:00 pm | $20.00-30.00 | Charlotte Motor Speedway
6:00 pm | FREE
6:00 pm | $7.00 | Zootastic
Thursday, December 13, 2018
Free Santa photos and more at Bass Pro Shops Santa's Wonderland (Click for hours)
All Day | FREE | Bass Pro Shops
All Day | FREE | The Ballantyne, A Luxury Collection Hotel
All Day | $12.00-16.00 | NASCAR Hall of Fame
All Day | FREE | Cabela’s
The Speedpark at Concord Mills
10:00 am to 12:00 pm | FREE | BlackLion Park Road
10:00 am | FREE | Founders Hall
11:00 am to 9:00 pm | FREE | 7th Street and N. Tryon Street
3:00 pm to 11:00 pm | $12.00-17.00 | Symphony Park
5:00 pm to 9:00 pm | $7.95-16.95 | Daniel Stowe Botanical Garden
5:00 pm to 10:00 pm | $3.00 | McGill Rose Garden
5:00 pm | FREE | Billy Graham Library
McAdenville Yule Log Parade and Christmas Town Festival
5:30 pm | FREE
6:00 pm to 10:00 pm | $20.00-30.00 | Charlotte Motor Speedway
6:00 pm | FREE
6:00 pm | $7.00 | Zootastic
6:30 pm to 8:30 pm | FREE | Phillips Place
7:30 pm | FREE | Community in Christ Lutheran Church
Friday, December 14, 2018
Free Santa photos and more at Bass Pro Shops Santa's Wonderland (Click for hours)
All Day | FREE | Bass Pro Shops
All Day | FREE | The Ballantyne, A Luxury Collection Hotel
All Day | $12.00-16.00 | NASCAR Hall of Fame
All Day | FREE | Cabela’s
The Speedpark at Concord Mills
10:00 am | FREE | Founders Hall
11:00 am to 9:00 pm | FREE | 7th Street and N. Tryon Street
3:00 pm to 11:59 pm | $12.00-17.00 | Symphony Park
4:00 pm to 9:00 pm | FREE | Olde Mecklenburg Brewery
5:00 pm to 9:00 pm | $7.95-16.95 | Daniel Stowe Botanical Garden
5:00 pm to 10:00 pm | $3.00 | McGill Rose Garden
5:00 pm | FREE | Billy Graham Library
6:00 pm to 10:00 pm | $20.00-30.00 | Charlotte Motor Speedway
6:00 pm to 10:00 pm | FREE | Village Park
6:00 pm | FREE
6:00 pm | $7.00 | Zootastic
Saturday, December 15, 2018
Free Santa photos and more at Bass Pro Shops Santa's Wonderland (Click for hours)
All Day | FREE | Bass Pro Shops
All Day | FREE | The Ballantyne, A Luxury Collection Hotel
All Day | $12.00-16.00 | NASCAR Hall of Fame
All Day | FREE | Cabela’s
The Speedpark at Concord Mills
10:00 am | FREE | Founders Hall
11:00 am to 9:00 pm | FREE | 7th Street and N. Tryon Street
11:00 am to 11:59 pm | $12.00-17.00 | Symphony Park
Free Santa pictures at Sardis Marketplace
12:00 pm to 3:30 pm | FREE | Sardis Marketplace
1:00 pm to 4:00 pm | FREE | BlackLion Park Road
Christmas in Hogsmeade
1:00 pm to 11:00 pm | FREE | Cavendish Brewing Company
Arboretum Holiday Magic Jubilee
2:00 pm to 5:00 pm | FREE | Arboretum Shopping Center
Santa at Olde Mecklenburg Brewery Weihnachtsmarkt
2:00 pm to 5:00 pm | FREE | Olde Mecklenburg Brewery
Light Up Lowell
2:00 pm to 5:30 pm | FREE | East First Street, Lowell
2:00 pm to 9:00 pm | FREE | Olde Mecklenburg Brewery
Lake Norman Christmas Lights Boat Parade and Land Festival
5:00 pm to 8:00 pm | FREE | EnergyExplorium
5:00 pm to 9:00 pm | $7.95-16.95 | Daniel Stowe Botanical Garden
5:00 pm to 10:00 pm | $3.00 | McGill Rose Garden
5:00 pm | FREE | Billy Graham Library
6:00 pm to 10:00 pm | $20.00-30.00 | Charlotte Motor Speedway
6:00 pm to 10:00 pm | FREE | Village Park
6:00 pm | FREE
6:00 pm | $7.00 | Zootastic
Carols From Kings--Celebrating 100 Years of Lessons & Carols
7:00 pm to 9:00 pm | FREE | Sardis Presbyterian Church
Yule Ball
7:00 pm to 11:00 pm | $5.00-20.00 | Cavendish Brewing Company
Sunday, December 16, 2018
Free Santa photos and more at Bass Pro Shops Santa's Wonderland (Click for hours)
All Day | FREE | Bass Pro Shops
All Day | FREE | The Ballantyne, A Luxury Collection Hotel
All Day | $12.00-16.00 | NASCAR Hall of Fame
All Day | FREE | Cabela’s
The Speedpark at Concord Mills
10:00 am | FREE | Founders Hall
Hope Has Come Christmas Concert with Dr. Bill Cummings & the Northside Baptist Church Choir
10:30 am | FREE | Northside Baptist Church
11:00 am to 6:00 pm | FREE | 7th Street and N. Tryon Street
11:00 am to 7:00 pm | FREE | Victory Lane Karting
11:00 am to 11:00 pm | $12.00-17.00 | Symphony Park
5:00 pm to 9:00 pm | $7.95-16.95 | Daniel Stowe Botanical Garden
6:00 pm to 10:00 pm | $20.00-30.00 | Charlotte Motor Speedway
6:00 pm | FREE
6:00 pm | $7.00 | Zootastic
Monday, December 17, 2018
Free Santa photos and more at Bass Pro Shops Santa's Wonderland (Click for hours)
All Day | FREE | Bass Pro Shops
All Day | FREE | The Ballantyne, A Luxury Collection Hotel
All Day | $12.00-16.00 | NASCAR Hall of Fame
All Day | FREE | Cabela’s
The Speedpark at Concord Mills
10:00 am | FREE | Founders Hall
3:00 pm to 11:00 pm | $12.00-17.00 | Symphony Park
5:00 pm to 9:00 pm | $7.95-16.95 | Daniel Stowe Botanical Garden
5:00 pm | FREE | Billy Graham Library
6:00 pm to 10:00 pm | $20.00-30.00 | Charlotte Motor Speedway
6:00 pm | FREE
6:00 pm | $7.00 | Zootastic
7:00 pm to 9:00 pm | FREE | Morning Star Lutheran Church
Tuesday, December 18, 2018
Free Santa photos and more at Bass Pro Shops Santa's Wonderland (Click for hours)
All Day | FREE | Bass Pro Shops
All Day | FREE | The Ballantyne, A Luxury Collection Hotel
All Day | $12.00-16.00 | NASCAR Hall of Fame
All Day | FREE | Cabela’s
The Speedpark at Concord Mills
10:00 am | FREE | Founders Hall
11:00 am to 7:00 pm | FREE | 7th Street and N. Tryon Street
3:00 pm to 11:00 pm | $12.00-17.00 | Symphony Park
5:00 pm to 9:00 pm | $7.95-16.95 | Daniel Stowe Botanical Garden
5:00 pm | FREE | Billy Graham Library
6:00 pm to 10:00 pm | $20.00-30.00 | Charlotte Motor Speedway
6:00 pm | FREE
6:00 pm | $7.00 | Zootastic
Wednesday, December 19, 2018
Free Santa photos and more at Bass Pro Shops Santa's Wonderland (Click for hours)
All Day | FREE | Bass Pro Shops
All Day | FREE | The Ballantyne, A Luxury Collection Hotel
All Day | $12.00-16.00 | NASCAR Hall of Fame
All Day | FREE | Cabela’s
The Speedpark at Concord Mills
10:00 am | FREE | Founders Hall
11:00 am to 3:00 pm | FREE | Foundation for the Carolinas
11:00 am to 7:00 pm | FREE | 7th Street and N. Tryon Street
3:00 pm to 11:00 pm | $12.00-17.00 | Symphony Park
5:00 pm to 8:00 pm | FREE | Waverly
5:00 pm to 9:00 pm | $7.95-16.95 | Daniel Stowe Botanical Garden
5:00 pm | FREE | Billy Graham Library
6:00 pm to 10:00 pm | $20.00-30.00 | Charlotte Motor Speedway
6:00 pm | FREE
6:00 pm | $7.00 | Zootastic
Thursday, December 20, 2018
Free Santa photos and more at Bass Pro Shops Santa's Wonderland (Click for hours)
All Day | FREE | Bass Pro Shops
All Day | FREE | The Ballantyne, A Luxury Collection Hotel
All Day | $12.00-16.00 | NASCAR Hall of Fame
All Day | FREE | Cabela’s
The Speedpark at Concord Mills
10:00 am | FREE | Founders Hall
11:00 am to 9:00 pm | FREE | 7th Street and N. Tryon Street
3:00 pm to 11:00 pm | $12.00-17.00 | Symphony Park
5:00 pm to 9:00 pm | $7.95-16.95 | Daniel Stowe Botanical Garden
Inaugural Christmas Spectacular in Mooresville
5:00 pm to 9:00 pm | FREE | Mooresville Golf Club
5:00 pm to 10:00 pm | $3.00 | McGill Rose Garden
5:00 pm | FREE | Billy Graham Library
6:00 pm to 10:00 pm | $20.00-30.00 | Charlotte Motor Speedway
6:00 pm | FREE
6:00 pm | $7.00 | Zootastic
Friday, December 21, 2018
Free Santa photos and more at Bass Pro Shops Santa's Wonderland (Click for hours)
All Day | FREE | Bass Pro Shops
All Day | FREE | The Ballantyne, A Luxury Collection Hotel
All Day | $12.00-16.00 | NASCAR Hall of Fame
All Day | FREE | Cabela’s
The Speedpark at Concord Mills
10:00 am | FREE | Founders Hall
11:00 am to 9:00 pm | FREE | 7th Street and N. Tryon Street
3:00 pm to 11:59 pm | $12.00-17.00 | Symphony Park
5:00 pm to 9:00 pm | $7.95-16.95 | Daniel Stowe Botanical Garden
5:00 pm to 10:00 pm | $3.00 | McGill Rose Garden
5:00 pm | FREE | Billy Graham Library
Winter Solstice Hike and Fire Celebration
6:00 pm to 7:30 pm | FREE | Reedy Creek Nature Center and Preserve
6:00 pm to 10:00 pm | $20.00-30.00 | Charlotte Motor Speedway
6:00 pm to 10:00 pm | FREE | Village Park
6:00 pm | FREE
6:00 pm | $7.00 | Zootastic
Saturday, December 22, 2018
Free Santa photos and more at Bass Pro Shops Santa's Wonderland (Click for hours)
All Day | FREE | Bass Pro Shops
All Day | FREE | The Ballantyne, A Luxury Collection Hotel
All Day | $12.00-16.00 | NASCAR Hall of Fame
All Day | FREE | Cabela’s
The Speedpark at Concord Mills
10:00 am | FREE | Founders Hall
11:00 am to 7:00 pm | FREE | Victory Lane Karting
11:00 am to 9:00 pm | FREE | 7th Street and N. Tryon Street
11:00 am to 11:59 pm | $12.00-17.00 | Symphony Park
Deck the Halls with Hops & Barley: free pictures with Santa from 2-4 p.m.
12:00 pm to 10:00 pm | FREE | Blue Blaze Brewing Co.
1:00 pm to 4:00 pm | FREE | BlackLion Park Road
5:00 pm to 9:00 pm | $7.95-16.95 | Daniel Stowe Botanical Garden
5:00 pm to 10:00 pm | $3.00 | McGill Rose Garden
5:00 pm | FREE | Billy Graham Library
6:00 pm to 10:00 pm | $20.00-30.00 | Charlotte Motor Speedway
6:00 pm to 10:00 pm | FREE | Village Park
6:00 pm | FREE
6:00 pm | $7.00 | Zootastic
Sunday, December 23, 2018
Free Santa photos and more at Bass Pro Shops Santa's Wonderland (Click for hours)
All Day | FREE | Bass Pro Shops
All Day | FREE | The Ballantyne, A Luxury Collection Hotel
All Day | $12.00-16.00 | NASCAR Hall of Fame
All Day | FREE | Cabela’s
The Speedpark at Concord Mills
10:00 am | FREE | Founders Hall
11:00 am to 6:00 pm | FREE | 7th Street and N. Tryon Street
11:00 am to 7:00 pm | FREE | Victory Lane Karting
11:00 am to 11:00 pm | $12.00-17.00 | Symphony Park
5:00 pm to 9:00 pm | $7.95-16.95 | Daniel Stowe Botanical Garden
6:00 pm to 10:00 pm | $20.00-30.00 | Charlotte Motor Speedway
6:00 pm | FREE
6:00 pm | $7.00 | Zootastic
Monday, December 24, 2018
Free Santa photos and more at Bass Pro Shops Santa's Wonderland (Click for hours)
All Day | FREE | Bass Pro Shops
All Day | FREE | The Ballantyne, A Luxury Collection Hotel
All Day | $12.00-16.00 | NASCAR Hall of Fame
All Day | FREE | Cabela’s
The Speedpark at Concord Mills
10:00 am | FREE | Founders Hall
3:00 pm to 11:00 pm | $12.00-17.00 | Symphony Park
5:00 pm to 9:00 pm | $7.95-16.95 | Daniel Stowe Botanical Garden
6:00 pm to 10:00 pm | $20.00-30.00 | Charlotte Motor Speedway
6:00 pm | FREE
6:00 pm | $7.00 | Zootastic
Tuesday, December 25, 2018
All Day | FREE | The Ballantyne, A Luxury Collection Hotel
All Day | $12.00-16.00 | NASCAR Hall of Fame
The Speedpark at Concord Mills
10:00 am | FREE | Founders Hall
3:00 pm to 11:00 pm | $12.00-17.00 | Symphony Park
6:00 pm | FREE
6:00 pm | $7.00 | Zootastic
Wednesday, December 26, 2018
All Day | FREE | The Ballantyne, A Luxury Collection Hotel
All Day | $12.00-16.00 | NASCAR Hall of Fame
The Speedpark at Concord Mills
10:00 am | FREE | Founders Hall
Twas the Day After Christmas: live music, s'mores, more
2:00 pm to 9:00 pm | FREE | Blue Blaze Brewing Co.
3:00 pm to 11:00 pm | $12.00-17.00 | Symphony Park
5:00 pm to 9:00 pm | $7.95-16.95 | Daniel Stowe Botanical Garden
City-Wide Kwanzaa Celebration--Umoja: Unity
6:00 pm to 9:00 pm | FREE | Greenville Memorial AME Zion Church
6:00 pm to 10:00 pm | $20.00-30.00 | Charlotte Motor Speedway
6:00 pm | FREE
6:00 pm | $7.00 | Zootastic
Thursday, December 27, 2018
All Day | $12.00-16.00 | NASCAR Hall of Fame
The Speedpark at Concord Mills
10:00 am | FREE | Founders Hall
3:00 pm to 11:00 pm | $12.00-17.00 | Symphony Park
5:00 pm to 9:00 pm | $7.95-16.95 | Daniel Stowe Botanical Garden
City-Wide Kwanzaa Celebration--Kujichagulia: Self-Determination
6:00 pm to 9:00 pm | FREE | Wallace Pruitt Recreation Center
6:00 pm to 10:00 pm | $20.00-30.00 | Charlotte Motor Speedway
6:00 pm | $7.00 | Zootastic
Friday, December 28, 2018
All Day | $12.00-16.00 | NASCAR Hall of Fame
The Speedpark at Concord Mills
3:00 pm to 11:59 pm | $12.00-17.00 | Symphony Park
5:00 pm to 9:00 pm | $7.95-16.95 | Daniel Stowe Botanical Garden
City-Wide Kwanzaa Celebration--Ujima: Collective Work & Responsibility
6:00 pm to 9:00 pm | FREE | East Stonewall AME Zion Church
6:00 pm to 10:00 pm | $20.00-30.00 | Charlotte Motor Speedway
6:00 pm to 10:00 pm | FREE | Village Park
6:00 pm | $7.00 | Zootastic
Saturday, December 29, 2018
All Day | $12.00-16.00 | NASCAR Hall of Fame
The Speedpark at Concord Mills
Kwanzaa Celebration at The Gantt Center
10:00 am to 5:00 pm | FREE | Harvey B. Gantt Center for African-American Arts + Culture
11:00 am to 11:59 pm | $12.00-17.00 | Symphony Park
5:00 pm to 9:00 pm | $7.95-16.95 | Daniel Stowe Botanical Garden
City-Wide Kwanzaa Celebration -- Ujamaa: Cooperative Economics
6:00 pm to 9:00 pm | FREE | Kamitic Life Center
6:00 pm to 10:00 pm | $20.00-30.00 | Charlotte Motor Speedway
6:00 pm to 10:00 pm | FREE | Village Park
6:00 pm | $7.00 | Zootastic