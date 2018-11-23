This is a growing list of 2018 holiday events in the Charlotte area. This day by day guide includes events celebrating everything from Thanksgiving to New Year’s.

Make sure to bookmark this page, as it will be frequently updated.

Charlotte Christmas Village

Thanksgiving Day to Christmas Eve, except for Mondays

N. Tryon Street and 7th Street

Free

Charlotte Christmas Village is back for its 3rd year, relocated to 7th and Tryon from Romare Bearden Park. The German-inspired market will feature vendors, entertainment, food and drink, and Santa (select days and hours.) It’s free to take pictures with Santa with your own camera.

More info on Charlotte Christmas Village

Speedway Christmas

Charlotte Motor Speedway

5555 Concord Parkway South, Concord

November 18th to December 31st, except Christmas Day

$20-$25 per car (max 10 people)

Speedway Christmas Prsented by Disconnect and Drive returns to Charlotte Motor Speedway for a ninth year. Drive through and see 800 displays, with more than 3 million lights, all set to music you listen to on your car radio. The Christmas Village will be open Thursday through Sunday each week, plus all Christmas week, with the exception of Christmas Day, and features a Bethlehem-thrmed village, a 50-foot ferris wheel (new this year), photos with Santa, fire pits, and more. Classic Christmas movies will be shown on the big screen too, every night that the Christmas Village is open.

More info on Speedway Christmas

Holiday on Ice

Starting November 16th, Wednesday to Sunday

Then, every day from December 12th to January 6th

NASCAR Hall of Fame Plaza

400 E. Martin Luther King Blvd.

$10 (plus +4 if you want to rent skates)

Skate in the heart of Uptown Charlotte. Your ticket is good all day. There will be special events throughout the season.

More info on Holiday on Ice

Saturday, December 1, 2018

All Day | FREE | Bass Pro Shops

All Day | $10.00-14.00 | NASCAR Hall of Fame

All Day | FREE | Cabela’s

The Speedpark at Concord Mills

10:00 am to 10:00 am | FREE | summerbird

10:00 am to 2:00 pm | FREE | ImaginOn

10:00 am to 3:00 pm | FREE | Sardis Marketplace

10:00 am to 3:00 pm | FREE | summerbird

10:00 am to 5:00 pm | FREE | Cabarrus Brewing Company

10:00 am to 8:00 pm | FREE | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Huntersville

10:00 am to 8:30 pm | FREE | Kings Mountain Historical Museum

10:00 am | FREE | Founders Hall

11:00 am to 2:00 pm | FREE

11:00 am to 7:00 pm | FREE | Victory Lane Karting

11:00 am to 9:00 pm | FREE | 7th Street and N. Tryon Street

11:00 am to 11:59 pm | $12.00-17.00 | Symphony Park

12:00 pm to 4:00 pm | FREE | Divine Barrel Brewing

12:00 pm to 5:00 pm | FREE | Resident Culture Brewing

12:00 pm to 5:00 pm | FREE | Resident Culture Brewing

1:00 pm to 1:00 pm | FREE

1:00 pm to 4:00 pm | FREE | BlackLion Park Road

1:00 pm to 4:00 pm | FREE | Metropolitan

2:00 pm to 8:00 pm | FREE | Downtown Huntersville

2:00 pm to 9:00 pm | FREE | Olde Mecklenburg Brewery

3:00 pm to 5:30 pm | FREE | Pineville Lake Park

3:00 pm to 6:00 pm | FREE

3:00 pm to 6:00 pm | FREE | Matthews Town Hall

5:00 pm to 7:00 pm | FREE | McAlpine Business Park

5:00 pm to 8:00 pm | FREE | Lake Norman Yacht Club

5:00 pm to 9:00 pm | $7.95-16.95 | Daniel Stowe Botanical Garden

5:00 pm to 10:00 pm | $3.00 | McGill Rose Garden

5:00 pm to 10:00 pm | FREE | Camp North End

5:00 pm | FREE | Billy Graham Library

6:00 pm to 8:00 pm | FREE | Johnson C. Smith University

6:00 pm to 9:00 pm | FREE | Davidson Village Green

6:00 pm to 10:00 pm | $20.00-30.00 | Charlotte Motor Speedway

6:00 pm to 10:00 pm | FREE | Village Park

6:00 pm | FREE

6:00 pm | $7.00 | Zootastic

Sunday, December 2, 2018

All Day | FREE | Bass Pro Shops

All Day | $10.00-14.00 | NASCAR Hall of Fame

All Day | FREE | Cabela’s

The Speedpark at Concord Mills

10:00 am to 1:00 pm | FREE | St. Gabriel Men’s Club

10:00 am | FREE | Founders Hall

11:00 am to 6:00 pm | FREE | 7th Street and N. Tryon Street

11:00 am to 7:00 pm | FREE | Victory Lane Karting

11:00 am to 11:00 pm | $12.00-17.00 | Symphony Park

4:00 pm to 5:00 pm | FREE | SouthPark Mall

5:00 pm to 9:00 pm | $7.95-16.95 | Daniel Stowe Botanical Garden

5:30 pm to 8:30 pm | FREE | Johnston YMCA

5:30 pm | FREE | SouthPark Mall

6:00 pm to 10:00 pm | $20.00-30.00 | Charlotte Motor Speedway

6:00 pm | FREE

6:00 pm | $7.00 | Zootastic

7:00 pm | FREE | Providence United Methodist Church

Monday, December 3, 2018

All Day | FREE | Bass Pro Shops

All Day | FREE | Cabela’s

The Speedpark at Concord Mills

10:00 am | FREE | Founders Hall

3:00 pm to 11:00 pm | $12.00-17.00 | Symphony Park

5:00 pm to 9:00 pm | $7.95-16.95 | Daniel Stowe Botanical Garden

5:00 pm | FREE | Billy Graham Library

5:00 pm | FREE | Stonecrest at Piper Glen

6:00 pm to 10:00 pm | $20.00-30.00 | Charlotte Motor Speedway

6:00 pm | FREE

6:00 pm | $7.00 | Zootastic

6:30 pm to 7:30 pm | FREE | St. Gabriel Men’s Club

Tuesday, December 4, 2018

All Day | FREE | Bass Pro Shops

All Day | FREE | Cabela’s

The Speedpark at Concord Mills

10:00 am | FREE | Founders Hall

11:00 am to 7:00 pm | FREE | 7th Street and N. Tryon Street

3:00 pm to 11:00 pm | $12.00-17.00 | Symphony Park

5:00 pm to 9:00 pm | $7.95-16.95 | Daniel Stowe Botanical Garden

5:00 pm | FREE | Billy Graham Library

5:30 pm to 6:30 pm | FREE | Jetton Village

5:30 pm | FREE | Downtown Waxhaw

6:00 pm to 10:00 pm | $20.00-30.00 | Charlotte Motor Speedway

6:00 pm | FREE

6:00 pm | $7.00 | Zootastic

7:00 pm | FREE | St. John’s Baptist Church

7:30 pm | FREE | Huntersville Presbyterian Church

Wednesday, December 5, 2018

All Day | FREE | Bass Pro Shops

All Day | $10.00-14.00 | NASCAR Hall of Fame

All Day | FREE | Cabela’s

The Speedpark at Concord Mills

10:00 am | FREE | Founders Hall

11:00 am to 3:00 pm | FREE | Foundation for the Carolinas

11:00 am to 7:00 pm | FREE | 7th Street and N. Tryon Street

3:00 pm to 6:00 pm | FREE | The Galleries at Cabarrus Arts Council

3:00 pm to 11:00 pm | $12.00-17.00 | Symphony Park

5:00 pm to 8:00 pm | FREE | Waverly

5:00 pm to 9:00 pm | $7.95-16.95 | Daniel Stowe Botanical Garden

5:00 pm | FREE | Billy Graham Library

6:00 pm to 9:00 pm | FREE | Mint Museum Randolph

6:00 pm to 10:00 pm | $20.00-30.00 | Charlotte Motor Speedway

6:00 pm | FREE

6:00 pm | $7.00 | Zootastic

Thursday, December 6, 2018

All Day | FREE | Bass Pro Shops

All Day | FREE | The Ballantyne, A Luxury Collection Hotel

All Day | $10.00-14.00 | NASCAR Hall of Fame

All Day | FREE | Cabela’s

The Speedpark at Concord Mills

10:00 am to 12:00 pm | FREE | BlackLion Park Road

10:00 am | FREE | Founders Hall

11:00 am to 9:00 pm | FREE | 7th Street and N. Tryon Street

3:00 pm to 11:00 pm | $12.00-17.00 | Symphony Park

5:00 pm to 9:00 pm | $7.95-16.95 | Daniel Stowe Botanical Garden

5:00 pm to 10:00 pm | $3.00 | McGill Rose Garden

5:00 pm | FREE | Billy Graham Library

6:00 pm to 10:00 pm | $20.00-30.00 | Charlotte Motor Speedway

6:00 pm | FREE

6:00 pm | $7.00 | Zootastic

6:30 pm to 8:30 pm | FREE | Phillips Place

7:30 pm | FREE | Huntersville United Methodist Church

Friday, December 7, 2018

All Day | FREE | Bass Pro Shops

All Day | FREE | The Ballantyne, A Luxury Collection Hotel

All Day | $10.00-14.00 | NASCAR Hall of Fame

All Day | FREE | Cabela’s

The Speedpark at Concord Mills

10:00 am | FREE | Founders Hall

Saturday, December 8, 2018

All Day | FREE | Bass Pro Shops

All Day | FREE | The Ballantyne, A Luxury Collection Hotel

All Day | $12.00-16.00 | NASCAR Hall of Fame

All Day | FREE | Cabela’s

The Speedpark at Concord Mills

9:00 am to 11:00 am | FREE | Selwyn United Methodist Church

10:00 am to 3:00 pm | FREE | The Grove Presbyterian Church

10:00 am | FREE | Founders Hall

11:00 am to 1:00 pm | FREE | Kings Mountain Historical Museum

11:00 am to 9:00 pm | FREE | 7th Street and N. Tryon Street

11:00 am to 11:59 pm | $12.00-17.00 | Symphony Park

12:00 pm to 1:00 pm | FREE | St. Gabriel Men’s Club

12:00 pm to 3:00 pm | FREE | Ballantyne Village

12:00 pm to 3:30 pm | FREE | Sardis Marketplace

1:00 pm to 4:00 pm | FREE | BlackLion Park Road

1:00 pm to 4:00 pm | FREE

1:00 pm | FREE | Northlake Mall

1:30 pm to 3:30 pm | FREE | Little Otter Swim School (Huntersville)

2:00 pm | FREE | Next Level Church

2:00 pm to 9:00 pm | FREE | Olde Mecklenburg Brewery

2:00 pm to 9:00 pm | FREE | Camp Wesley

3:00 pm | FREE | Pritchard Memorial Baptist Church

5:00 pm | FREE | Next Level Church

5:00 pm to 8:00 pm | FREE | Peninsula Yacht Club

5:00 pm to 8:30 pm | FREE | MillBridge (Community in Waxhaw)

5:00 pm to 9:00 pm | $7.95-16.95 | Daniel Stowe Botanical Garden

5:00 pm to 10:00 pm | $3.00 | McGill Rose Garden

5:00 pm | FREE | Billy Graham Library

5:30 pm to 8:30 pm | FREE | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints Carmel Road

6:00 pm to 10:00 pm | $20.00-30.00 | Charlotte Motor Speedway

6:00 pm to 10:00 pm | FREE | Village Park

6:00 pm to 11:00 pm | FREE | Pottery Central

6:00 pm | FREE

6:00 pm | $7.00 | Zootastic

6:00 pm | FREE | Downtown Kannapolis

6:00 pm | FREE | NoDa

6:00 pm | FREE | Pritchard Memorial Baptist Church

8:00 pm | FREE | Belmont Abbey College

Sunday, December 9, 2018

All Day | FREE | Bass Pro Shops

All Day | FREE | The Ballantyne, A Luxury Collection Hotel

All Day | $12.00-16.00 | NASCAR Hall of Fame

All Day | FREE | Cabela’s

The Speedpark at Concord Mills

10:00 am to 1:00 pm | FREE | St. Gabriel Men’s Club

10:00 am | FREE | Founders Hall

11:00 am to 6:00 pm | FREE | 7th Street and N. Tryon Street

11:00 am to 7:00 pm | FREE | Victory Lane Karting

11:00 am to 11:00 pm | $12.00-17.00 | Symphony Park

1:00 pm | $7.00 | Mount Zion United Methodist Church

2:00 pm | FREE | Pritchard Memorial Baptist Church

3:00 pm | FREE | Forest Hill United Methodist Church

4:00 pm | FREE | Uptown Church

5:00 pm to 9:00 pm | $7.95-16.95 | Daniel Stowe Botanical Garden

6:00 pm to 10:00 pm | $20.00-30.00 | Charlotte Motor Speedway

6:00 pm | FREE

6:00 pm | $7.00 | Zootastic

7:00 pm to 9:00 pm | FREE | Pleasant Hill Presbyterian Church

7:00 pm | FREE | Sharon Presbyterian Church

7:00 pm | FREE | Uptown Church

Monday, December 10, 2018

All Day | FREE | Bass Pro Shops

All Day | FREE | The Ballantyne, A Luxury Collection Hotel

All Day | FREE | Cabela’s

The Speedpark at Concord Mills

10:00 am | FREE | Founders Hall

3:00 pm to 11:00 pm | $12.00-17.00 | Symphony Park

5:00 pm to 9:00 pm | $7.95-16.95 | Daniel Stowe Botanical Garden

5:00 pm | FREE | Billy Graham Library

6:00 pm to 10:00 pm | $20.00-30.00 | Charlotte Motor Speedway

6:00 pm | FREE

6:00 pm | $7.00 | Zootastic

7:30 pm to 9:00 pm | FREE | St. Mark’s Lutheran Church

7:30 pm | FREE | Bethel Presbyterian Church

Tuesday, December 11, 2018

All Day | FREE | Bass Pro Shops

All Day | FREE | The Ballantyne, A Luxury Collection Hotel

All Day | FREE | Cabela’s

The Speedpark at Concord Mills

10:00 am | FREE | Founders Hall

11:00 am to 7:00 pm | FREE | 7th Street and N. Tryon Street

3:00 pm to 11:00 pm | $12.00-17.00 | Symphony Park

5:00 pm to 9:00 pm | $7.95-16.95 | Daniel Stowe Botanical Garden

5:00 pm | FREE | Billy Graham Library

6:00 pm to 10:00 pm | $20.00-30.00 | Charlotte Motor Speedway

6:00 pm | FREE

6:00 pm | $7.00 | Zootastic

6:30 pm to 8:30 pm | FREE | Harvey B. Gantt Center for African-American Arts + Culture

7:30 pm | FREE

Wednesday, December 12, 2018

All Day | FREE | Bass Pro Shops

All Day | FREE | The Ballantyne, A Luxury Collection Hotel

All Day | $12.00-16.00 | NASCAR Hall of Fame

All Day | FREE | Cabela’s

The Speedpark at Concord Mills

10:00 am | FREE | Founders Hall

11:00 am to 3:00 pm | FREE | Foundation for the Carolinas

11:00 am to 7:00 pm | FREE | 7th Street and N. Tryon Street

3:00 pm to 11:00 pm | $12.00-17.00 | Symphony Park

5:00 pm to 8:00 pm | FREE | Waverly

5:00 pm to 9:00 pm | $7.95-16.95 | Daniel Stowe Botanical Garden

5:00 pm | FREE | Billy Graham Library

6:00 pm to 10:00 pm | $20.00-30.00 | Charlotte Motor Speedway

6:00 pm | FREE

6:00 pm | $7.00 | Zootastic

Thursday, December 13, 2018

All Day | FREE | Bass Pro Shops

All Day | FREE | The Ballantyne, A Luxury Collection Hotel

All Day | $12.00-16.00 | NASCAR Hall of Fame

All Day | FREE | Cabela’s

The Speedpark at Concord Mills

10:00 am to 12:00 pm | FREE | BlackLion Park Road

10:00 am | FREE | Founders Hall

11:00 am to 9:00 pm | FREE | 7th Street and N. Tryon Street

3:00 pm to 11:00 pm | $12.00-17.00 | Symphony Park

5:00 pm to 9:00 pm | $7.95-16.95 | Daniel Stowe Botanical Garden

5:00 pm to 10:00 pm | $3.00 | McGill Rose Garden

5:00 pm | FREE | Billy Graham Library

5:30 pm | FREE

6:00 pm to 10:00 pm | $20.00-30.00 | Charlotte Motor Speedway

6:00 pm | FREE

6:00 pm | $7.00 | Zootastic

6:30 pm to 8:30 pm | FREE | Phillips Place

7:30 pm | FREE | Community in Christ Lutheran Church

Friday, December 14, 2018

All Day | FREE | Bass Pro Shops

All Day | FREE | The Ballantyne, A Luxury Collection Hotel

All Day | $12.00-16.00 | NASCAR Hall of Fame

All Day | FREE | Cabela’s

The Speedpark at Concord Mills

10:00 am | FREE | Founders Hall

11:00 am to 9:00 pm | FREE | 7th Street and N. Tryon Street

3:00 pm to 11:59 pm | $12.00-17.00 | Symphony Park

4:00 pm to 9:00 pm | FREE | Olde Mecklenburg Brewery

5:00 pm to 9:00 pm | $7.95-16.95 | Daniel Stowe Botanical Garden

5:00 pm to 10:00 pm | $3.00 | McGill Rose Garden

5:00 pm | FREE | Billy Graham Library

6:00 pm to 10:00 pm | $20.00-30.00 | Charlotte Motor Speedway

6:00 pm to 10:00 pm | FREE | Village Park

6:00 pm | FREE

6:00 pm | $7.00 | Zootastic

Saturday, December 15, 2018

All Day | FREE | Bass Pro Shops

All Day | FREE | The Ballantyne, A Luxury Collection Hotel

All Day | $12.00-16.00 | NASCAR Hall of Fame

All Day | FREE | Cabela’s

The Speedpark at Concord Mills

10:00 am | FREE | Founders Hall

11:00 am to 9:00 pm | FREE | 7th Street and N. Tryon Street

11:00 am to 11:59 pm | $12.00-17.00 | Symphony Park

12:00 pm to 3:30 pm | FREE | Sardis Marketplace

1:00 pm to 4:00 pm | FREE | BlackLion Park Road

1:00 pm to 11:00 pm | FREE | Cavendish Brewing Company

2:00 pm to 5:00 pm | FREE | Arboretum Shopping Center

2:00 pm to 5:00 pm | FREE | Olde Mecklenburg Brewery

2:00 pm to 5:30 pm | FREE | East First Street, Lowell

2:00 pm to 9:00 pm | FREE | Olde Mecklenburg Brewery

5:00 pm to 8:00 pm | FREE | EnergyExplorium

5:00 pm to 9:00 pm | $7.95-16.95 | Daniel Stowe Botanical Garden

5:00 pm to 10:00 pm | $3.00 | McGill Rose Garden

5:00 pm | FREE | Billy Graham Library

6:00 pm to 10:00 pm | $20.00-30.00 | Charlotte Motor Speedway

6:00 pm to 10:00 pm | FREE | Village Park

6:00 pm | FREE

6:00 pm | $7.00 | Zootastic

7:00 pm to 9:00 pm | FREE | Sardis Presbyterian Church

7:00 pm to 11:00 pm | $5.00-20.00 | Cavendish Brewing Company

Sunday, December 16, 2018

All Day | FREE | Bass Pro Shops

All Day | FREE | The Ballantyne, A Luxury Collection Hotel

All Day | $12.00-16.00 | NASCAR Hall of Fame

All Day | FREE | Cabela’s

The Speedpark at Concord Mills

10:00 am | FREE | Founders Hall

10:30 am | FREE | Northside Baptist Church

11:00 am to 6:00 pm | FREE | 7th Street and N. Tryon Street

11:00 am to 7:00 pm | FREE | Victory Lane Karting

11:00 am to 11:00 pm | $12.00-17.00 | Symphony Park

5:00 pm to 9:00 pm | $7.95-16.95 | Daniel Stowe Botanical Garden

6:00 pm to 10:00 pm | $20.00-30.00 | Charlotte Motor Speedway

6:00 pm | FREE

6:00 pm | $7.00 | Zootastic

Monday, December 17, 2018

All Day | FREE | Bass Pro Shops

All Day | FREE | The Ballantyne, A Luxury Collection Hotel

All Day | $12.00-16.00 | NASCAR Hall of Fame

All Day | FREE | Cabela’s

The Speedpark at Concord Mills

10:00 am | FREE | Founders Hall

3:00 pm to 11:00 pm | $12.00-17.00 | Symphony Park

5:00 pm to 9:00 pm | $7.95-16.95 | Daniel Stowe Botanical Garden

5:00 pm | FREE | Billy Graham Library

6:00 pm to 10:00 pm | $20.00-30.00 | Charlotte Motor Speedway

6:00 pm | FREE

6:00 pm | $7.00 | Zootastic

7:00 pm to 9:00 pm | FREE | Morning Star Lutheran Church

Tuesday, December 18, 2018

All Day | FREE | Bass Pro Shops

All Day | FREE | The Ballantyne, A Luxury Collection Hotel

All Day | $12.00-16.00 | NASCAR Hall of Fame

All Day | FREE | Cabela’s

The Speedpark at Concord Mills

10:00 am | FREE | Founders Hall

11:00 am to 7:00 pm | FREE | 7th Street and N. Tryon Street

3:00 pm to 11:00 pm | $12.00-17.00 | Symphony Park

5:00 pm to 9:00 pm | $7.95-16.95 | Daniel Stowe Botanical Garden

5:00 pm | FREE | Billy Graham Library

6:00 pm to 10:00 pm | $20.00-30.00 | Charlotte Motor Speedway

6:00 pm | FREE

6:00 pm | $7.00 | Zootastic

Wednesday, December 19, 2018

All Day | FREE | Bass Pro Shops

All Day | FREE | The Ballantyne, A Luxury Collection Hotel

All Day | $12.00-16.00 | NASCAR Hall of Fame

All Day | FREE | Cabela’s

The Speedpark at Concord Mills

10:00 am | FREE | Founders Hall

11:00 am to 3:00 pm | FREE | Foundation for the Carolinas

11:00 am to 7:00 pm | FREE | 7th Street and N. Tryon Street

3:00 pm to 11:00 pm | $12.00-17.00 | Symphony Park

5:00 pm to 8:00 pm | FREE | Waverly

5:00 pm to 9:00 pm | $7.95-16.95 | Daniel Stowe Botanical Garden

5:00 pm | FREE | Billy Graham Library

6:00 pm to 10:00 pm | $20.00-30.00 | Charlotte Motor Speedway

6:00 pm | FREE

6:00 pm | $7.00 | Zootastic

Thursday, December 20, 2018

All Day | FREE | Bass Pro Shops

All Day | FREE | The Ballantyne, A Luxury Collection Hotel

All Day | $12.00-16.00 | NASCAR Hall of Fame

All Day | FREE | Cabela’s

The Speedpark at Concord Mills

10:00 am | FREE | Founders Hall

11:00 am to 9:00 pm | FREE | 7th Street and N. Tryon Street

3:00 pm to 11:00 pm | $12.00-17.00 | Symphony Park

5:00 pm to 9:00 pm | $7.95-16.95 | Daniel Stowe Botanical Garden

5:00 pm to 9:00 pm | FREE | Mooresville Golf Club

5:00 pm to 10:00 pm | $3.00 | McGill Rose Garden

5:00 pm | FREE | Billy Graham Library

6:00 pm to 10:00 pm | $20.00-30.00 | Charlotte Motor Speedway

6:00 pm | FREE

6:00 pm | $7.00 | Zootastic

Friday, December 21, 2018

All Day | FREE | Bass Pro Shops

All Day | FREE | The Ballantyne, A Luxury Collection Hotel

All Day | $12.00-16.00 | NASCAR Hall of Fame

All Day | FREE | Cabela’s

The Speedpark at Concord Mills

10:00 am | FREE | Founders Hall

11:00 am to 9:00 pm | FREE | 7th Street and N. Tryon Street

3:00 pm to 11:59 pm | $12.00-17.00 | Symphony Park

5:00 pm to 9:00 pm | $7.95-16.95 | Daniel Stowe Botanical Garden

5:00 pm to 10:00 pm | $3.00 | McGill Rose Garden

5:00 pm | FREE | Billy Graham Library

6:00 pm to 7:30 pm | FREE | Reedy Creek Nature Center and Preserve

6:00 pm to 10:00 pm | $20.00-30.00 | Charlotte Motor Speedway

6:00 pm to 10:00 pm | FREE | Village Park

6:00 pm | FREE

6:00 pm | $7.00 | Zootastic

Saturday, December 22, 2018

All Day | FREE | Bass Pro Shops

All Day | FREE | The Ballantyne, A Luxury Collection Hotel

All Day | $12.00-16.00 | NASCAR Hall of Fame

All Day | FREE | Cabela’s

The Speedpark at Concord Mills

10:00 am | FREE | Founders Hall

11:00 am to 7:00 pm | FREE | Victory Lane Karting

11:00 am to 9:00 pm | FREE | 7th Street and N. Tryon Street

11:00 am to 11:59 pm | $12.00-17.00 | Symphony Park

12:00 pm to 10:00 pm | FREE | Blue Blaze Brewing Co.

1:00 pm to 4:00 pm | FREE | BlackLion Park Road

5:00 pm to 9:00 pm | $7.95-16.95 | Daniel Stowe Botanical Garden

5:00 pm to 10:00 pm | $3.00 | McGill Rose Garden

5:00 pm | FREE | Billy Graham Library

6:00 pm to 10:00 pm | $20.00-30.00 | Charlotte Motor Speedway

6:00 pm to 10:00 pm | FREE | Village Park

6:00 pm | FREE

6:00 pm | $7.00 | Zootastic

Sunday, December 23, 2018

All Day | FREE | Bass Pro Shops

All Day | FREE | The Ballantyne, A Luxury Collection Hotel

All Day | $12.00-16.00 | NASCAR Hall of Fame

All Day | FREE | Cabela’s

The Speedpark at Concord Mills

10:00 am | FREE | Founders Hall

11:00 am to 6:00 pm | FREE | 7th Street and N. Tryon Street

11:00 am to 7:00 pm | FREE | Victory Lane Karting

11:00 am to 11:00 pm | $12.00-17.00 | Symphony Park

5:00 pm to 9:00 pm | $7.95-16.95 | Daniel Stowe Botanical Garden

6:00 pm to 10:00 pm | $20.00-30.00 | Charlotte Motor Speedway

6:00 pm | FREE

6:00 pm | $7.00 | Zootastic

Monday, December 24, 2018

All Day | FREE | Bass Pro Shops

All Day | FREE | The Ballantyne, A Luxury Collection Hotel

All Day | $12.00-16.00 | NASCAR Hall of Fame

All Day | FREE | Cabela’s

The Speedpark at Concord Mills

10:00 am | FREE | Founders Hall

3:00 pm to 11:00 pm | $12.00-17.00 | Symphony Park

5:00 pm to 9:00 pm | $7.95-16.95 | Daniel Stowe Botanical Garden

6:00 pm to 10:00 pm | $20.00-30.00 | Charlotte Motor Speedway

6:00 pm | FREE

6:00 pm | $7.00 | Zootastic

Tuesday, December 25, 2018

All Day | FREE | The Ballantyne, A Luxury Collection Hotel

All Day | $12.00-16.00 | NASCAR Hall of Fame

The Speedpark at Concord Mills

10:00 am | FREE | Founders Hall

3:00 pm to 11:00 pm | $12.00-17.00 | Symphony Park

6:00 pm | FREE

6:00 pm | $7.00 | Zootastic

Wednesday, December 26, 2018

All Day | FREE | The Ballantyne, A Luxury Collection Hotel

All Day | $12.00-16.00 | NASCAR Hall of Fame

The Speedpark at Concord Mills

10:00 am | FREE | Founders Hall

2:00 pm to 9:00 pm | FREE | Blue Blaze Brewing Co.

3:00 pm to 11:00 pm | $12.00-17.00 | Symphony Park

5:00 pm to 9:00 pm | $7.95-16.95 | Daniel Stowe Botanical Garden

6:00 pm to 9:00 pm | FREE | Greenville Memorial AME Zion Church

6:00 pm to 10:00 pm | $20.00-30.00 | Charlotte Motor Speedway

6:00 pm | FREE

6:00 pm | $7.00 | Zootastic

Thursday, December 27, 2018

All Day | $12.00-16.00 | NASCAR Hall of Fame

The Speedpark at Concord Mills

10:00 am | FREE | Founders Hall

3:00 pm to 11:00 pm | $12.00-17.00 | Symphony Park

5:00 pm to 9:00 pm | $7.95-16.95 | Daniel Stowe Botanical Garden

6:00 pm to 9:00 pm | FREE | Wallace Pruitt Recreation Center

6:00 pm to 10:00 pm | $20.00-30.00 | Charlotte Motor Speedway

6:00 pm | $7.00 | Zootastic

Friday, December 28, 2018

All Day | $12.00-16.00 | NASCAR Hall of Fame

The Speedpark at Concord Mills

3:00 pm to 11:59 pm | $12.00-17.00 | Symphony Park

5:00 pm to 9:00 pm | $7.95-16.95 | Daniel Stowe Botanical Garden

6:00 pm to 9:00 pm | FREE | East Stonewall AME Zion Church

6:00 pm to 10:00 pm | $20.00-30.00 | Charlotte Motor Speedway

6:00 pm to 10:00 pm | FREE | Village Park

6:00 pm | $7.00 | Zootastic

Saturday, December 29, 2018

All Day | $12.00-16.00 | NASCAR Hall of Fame

The Speedpark at Concord Mills

10:00 am to 5:00 pm | FREE | Harvey B. Gantt Center for African-American Arts + Culture

11:00 am to 11:59 pm | $12.00-17.00 | Symphony Park

5:00 pm to 9:00 pm | $7.95-16.95 | Daniel Stowe Botanical Garden

6:00 pm to 9:00 pm | FREE | Kamitic Life Center

6:00 pm to 10:00 pm | $20.00-30.00 | Charlotte Motor Speedway

6:00 pm to 10:00 pm | FREE | Village Park

6:00 pm | $7.00 | Zootastic

© 2018 WCNC