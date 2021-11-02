Fort Mill brewery celebrates Day of the Dead with community

Some of the proceeds from the event will go to benefit Palmetto Luna Arts.

FORT MILL, S.C. — One Fort Mill business spent time on Tuesday, Nov. 2, recognizing a Latin American tradition.

Amor Artis Brewing welcomed in community members for a special celebration of Día de los Muertos, or referred to as Day of the Dead.

The Day of the Dead is a holiday honoring loved ones who have passed away.

On Tuesday, people were able to enjoy live music, food and drinks.

Since Halloween, the business has encouraged people to bring in pictures and leave notes for loved ones on its altar.

"I just love the fact that we have a day to celebrate life," Fotini Hernandez, one of the event organizers, said. "Even though we have the skulls and everything and it looks like death... it’s really about celebrating life and I love that about the holiday."

Mas Amor, a Mexican amber, was also available for the event.

A portion of sales from the beer from the event will be donated to Palmetto Luna Arts.

Today is Day of the Dead!!! Come and visit our traditional altar at the Five Points fountain! Bring a memento and leave a message for your lost loved ones. Participate in this celebration of life. Posted by Palmetto Luna on Tuesday, November 2, 2021

