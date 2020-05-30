US Park police, protesters face off near White House

Secret Service arrests 6 in 'Justice for George Floyd' DC protests Friday as some officers sustain injuries during incident.

WASHINGTON — For the second day in a row, protesters gathered in front of the White House surrounded by uniformed Secret Service and U.S. Park Police officers in riot gear.

Uniformed Secret Service officers made six arrests Friday night after "Justice for George Floyd" protests sparked in the District in the aftermath his killing by a Minneapolis police officer.

Secret Service confirmed that arrests were made on Pennsylvania Avenue, near the White House.

"Demonstrators repeatedly attempted to knock over security barriers on Pennsylvania Avenue," a Secret Service statement said. "Some of the demonstrators were violent, assaulting Secret Service Officer and Special Agents with bricks, rocks, bottles, fireworks and other items. Multiple Secret Service Uniformed Division Officers and Special Agents suffered injuries from this violence."

D.C. police and U.S. Park Police were also at the protest on Pennsylvania Avenue, according to the Secret Service. It is unclear what specific roles these departments played in the riots outside the White House.

President Donald Trump took to Twitter Saturday morning to express his thanks to Secret Service for their handling of the crowds outside the White House.

"Great job last night at the White House by the U.S. @SecretService," the Tweet said. "They were not only totally professional, but very cool. I was inside, watched every move, and couldn’t have felt more safe. They let the 'protesters' scream & rant as much as they wanted, but whenever someone got too frisky or out of line, they would quickly come down on them, hard -- didn’t know what hit them."

The president also criticized D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser who, according to the president, would not allow District of Columbia city police to get involved with protecting the White House.

"On the bad side, the D.C. Mayor, @MurielBowser, who is always looking for money & help, wouldn’t let the D.C. Police get involved," Trump tweeted. "'Not their job.' Nice!"

Bowser responded to the president's tweets, calling for peace and restraint, and emphasizing that DC Police "will always protect DC and all who are in it."