1 person dead following crash near uptown Charlotte, police say

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A man is dead following a crash near uptown Charlotte overnight, the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department confirmed.

Officers responded to reports of a crash along NC Music Factory Boulevard where they found a gray 2016 Ford F-150 overturned and off the roadway to the right.

Mario Fernando Juarez, 30, was found at the scene and pronounced dead by MEDIC, police confirmed.

CMPD investigators determined the truck veered off the road and struck a light pole and a utility pole before it hit a guard rail, overturning and ejecting Juarez from the vehicle.

Officers said no one was in the truck at the time of the crash.