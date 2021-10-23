2 killed in overnight collision in Chesterfield County, SC highway patrol says

Both drivers were pronounced dead at the scene of the collision along Highway 9 near Taylor Chapel Road, troopers said.

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, S.C. — South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a collision that left two people dead overnight Saturday in Chesterfield County.

Around 1:40 a.m., a 2004 Ford Ranger collided with a 2007 Chevrolet Colorado after veering to the center of the road, according to troopers.

The incident occurred along Highway 9 near Taylor Chapel Road, troopers say.

Highway patrol said both drivers were pronounced dead at the scene. Both drivers were wearing a seatbelt at the time of the accident, troopers said.