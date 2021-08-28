1 person dead, another seriously injured following an incident in Ballantyne, MEDIC said

Charlotte EMS confirmed the incident around 4:45 p.m. Saturday.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte EMS said one person is dead and another is being treated for life-threatening injuries following an incident in Ballantyne.

MEDIC confirmed around 4:45 p.m. Saturday one person was pronounced dead following an incident along Johnson Road near Earth Fare.

Another person was taken to Atrium CMC and is being treated for life-threatening injuries, according to MEDIC.

No other information was provided. WCNC Charlotte has reached out to CMPD to get more information on the incident.