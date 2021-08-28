x
1 person dead, another seriously injured following an incident in Ballantyne, MEDIC said

Charlotte EMS confirmed the incident around 4:45 p.m. Saturday.
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte EMS said one person is dead and another is being treated for life-threatening injuries following an incident in Ballantyne.

MEDIC confirmed around 4:45 p.m. Saturday one person was pronounced dead following an incident along Johnson Road near Earth Fare.  

Another person was taken to Atrium CMC and is being treated for life-threatening injuries, according to MEDIC.

No other information was provided. WCNC Charlotte has reached out to CMPD to get more information on the incident.

Anyone with details about this incident is urged to contact CMPD.

