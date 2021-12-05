1 dead, 3 seriously injured, including two minors in northeast Charlotte accident, police say

Officers said a collision along Grier Road left one person dead and three others injured Saturday afternoon.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — One person is dead and three others are injured following an accident in northeast Charlotte Saturday afternoon, police said.

Just before 2 p.m., the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department responded to reports of a crash along Grier Road near Equitable Place.

Officers said they found a 2004 Chevrolet Silverado and a 2006 Ford Econoline Wagon, both with major damage to the front-end.

Albert Bradford Jr., 29, was pronounced dead at the scene by Medic, according to police.

The driver of the Chevrolet, Pablo Dominguez, and two juvenile passengers were taken by MEDIC to Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center Main with serious injuries, police said.

CMPD investigators determined Bradford veered to the right of the road before merging back over and into oncoming traffic. Police said the Ford struck the Chevrolet and Bradford was ejected from the Ford.

This investigation remains active and ongoing.