CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Security is being stepped up at houses of worship across the country, including Charlotte, after a series of attacks in recent weeks.

One person was killed at a shooting at a California synagogue this weekend. Eleven people were killed when a gunman opened fire at the Tree of Life synagogue in Pittsburgh last October.

Overseas, 50 people were killed from attacks at two mosques in New Zealand. More than 250 people were killed in a series of bombings on Easter Sunday in Sri Lanka.

The NBC Charlotte Defenders team is learning dozens of places of worship in our area have been turning to active survival training. In fact, the Charlotte Mecklenburg Police Department’s training schedule is booked for weeks because of high demand.

CMPD’s training busts a common myth. You might think it’s safest to hide, but police are teaching just the opposite. In fact, in some cases, they say you might need to fight the shooter.

After horrific shooting scenes around the world, different faiths are reaching the same conclusion about safety.

Masjid Ash-Shaheed Mosque in Charlotte turned to active survival training for help, and they’re not alone. According to CMPD, 39 places of worship took the training as of October 2018.

“It weighs on my mind; it keeps me awake at night,” said the mosque’s security manager.

“I just think it could happen here because we've seen it happen in so many places," said Lawrence Muhammad, a member of the mosque.

In light of recent attacks on places of worship, other communities around the country are getting prepared.

In New York City, police have beefed up patrols at places of worship. At Miami’s Faith Community Baptist Church, the pastor said some parishioners are off-duty, armed, and ready to respond to an attack.

Congregations are also reconsidering open door policies while increasing security.

During CMPD’s active survival training, Officer Johnathan Frisk teaches people how to barricade the door, and if necessary, fight the shooter.

“Maybe we have to try to grab the gun; we have to jam that gun,” said Officer Frisk.

“It’s not what you would expect, but it is what you need to know,” said the security manager of Masjid Ash-Shaheed Mosque.

NBC Charlotte also reached out to the Jewish Federation of Greater Charlotte but did not hear back.

As of October 2018, CMPD did more than 200 active survival trainings at various businesses, schools, houses of worship, and other types of locations.

If you're interested in scheduling an active survival training, email Officer Frisk at jfrisk@cmpd.org. You need a minimum of 20 people to set up the training. The department is booked through the end of June.

