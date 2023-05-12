x
Three-car crash in Chester County leaves driver dead, troopers report

It happened a few miles north of the city of Chester.

CHESTER COUNTY, S.C. — A driver is dead after a collision that involved three different cars in Chester County, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

Troopers say it happened along SC Highway 72, just two miles north of Chester, around 5:40 p.m. A 2003 Chevy sedan with a driver inside was headed south on the highway at the time when the car hit the rear end of a northbound 2015 Toyota, which was stopped in traffic. A driver and passenger inside that car were unhurt and not taken to a hospital.

The Chevy sedan crossed the center of the roadway and hit another car head-on, a 1998 Toyota sedan that was traveling south on the highway. The driver of the Toyota was the only person inside that car and died on the scene, per SCHP.

Troopers also noted the driver of the Chevy sedan was not hurt and was not transported. SCHP is still investigating the crash.

As of publication, the crash victim's name has not been shared by the Chester County Coroner's Office.

