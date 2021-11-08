2 dead after crash in Catawba County, NC State Highway Patrol confirms

The incident reportedly happened around 4:30 p.m. on Old Shelby Road.

CATAWBA COUNTY, N.C. — North Carolina State Highway Patrol confirmed two people have died after a crash in Catawba County on Monday, Nov. 8.

According to a news release, troopers responded to the crash on Old Shelby Road near I-40 in Catawba County around 4:30 p.m.

Investigators say a 2004 Lincoln Town Car was traveling south on Old Shelby Road, ran off the road to the right, crossed back over the roadway and ended up hitting a tree.

The driver, Phillip Hudson, 30, of Hickory, died from his injuries at the scene and was not wearing a seatbelt, according to NCSHP. The passenger, Ezekiel Woznick, 31, of Hickory, also died at the scene and was wearing a seatbelt.

The investigation into the crash remains ongoing.

