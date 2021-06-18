CMPD investigating fatal crash near Whitewater Center

Investigators said the crash happened just after 7:30 p.m. on Friday, June 18.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is investigating a fatal crash that happened Friday night.

A CMPD spokesperson confirmed the crash happened just after 7:30 p.m. in the 4000 block of Whitewater Center Parkway.

The roadway leads to the U.S. National Whitewater Center.

CMPD said a preliminary investigation is underway and more information will be released at a later time.

WCNC will continue to follow updates as they become available.

