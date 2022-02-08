Deadly crash investigation underway in Conover, first responders say

CONOVER, N.C. — A portion of Section House Road in Conover will be closed for an extended period of time due to a deadly crash, according to the Conover Fire Department.
The department posted on social media right before 6 p.m. that it was operating a crash in the 200 block of Section House Road, NW.
In a post nearly 20 minutes later, the department confirmed a fatality.
Officials say the roadway with be closed for an "extended timeframe."
People are encouraged to use caution driving through the area.
WCNC Charlotte has reached out to North Carolina State Highway Patrol and the Conover Police Department for further information.
