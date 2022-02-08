Deadly crash investigation underway in Conover, first responders say

A portion of Section House Road will be closed for an extended period of time, according to the Conover Fire Department.

CONOVER, N.C. — A portion of Section House Road in Conover will be closed for an extended period of time due to a deadly crash, according to the Conover Fire Department.

The department posted on social media right before 6 p.m. that it was operating a crash in the 200 block of Section House Road, NW.

In a post nearly 20 minutes later, the department confirmed a fatality.

This will be a serious accident and will unfortunately involve a fatality. Section House Rd. NW will be closed for an extended timeframe. Please direct any further questions or inquiries to Conover PD or the NCSHP. — Conover Fire Dept. (@ConoverFire) February 8, 2022

Officials say the roadway with be closed for an "extended timeframe."

People are encouraged to use caution driving through the area.

WCNC Charlotte has reached out to North Carolina State Highway Patrol and the Conover Police Department for further information.

