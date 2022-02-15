1 killed, 5 hurt after crash along W. T. Harris Boulevard in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — One person has died after a crash that also sent five other people to the hospital Tuesday afternoon.
Medic said the crash happened around 3 p.m. along East W.T. Harris Boulevard near Duncroft Lane, in the Hickory Grove area. Among the five people hurt, Medic said one person was facing life-threatening injuries. The other four victims are facing minor injuries.
The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department confirmed they were responding, and the scene was active as of 4 p.m. A WCNC Charlotte photojournalist noted part of the boulevard between The Plaza and Linda Lake Drive was blocked off as part of the investigation.