STATESVILLE, N.C. — Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly crash that happened in Statesville Sunday.

It happened on Marcia Lane and Westminster Drive, officials say.

Highway Patrol confirmed that the accident was fatal, but could not yet confirm how many people were involved or if there were any other injuries.

At this time, it's not known if any charges were filed.

Neighbors in the area said cars routinely go over the speed limit in that area.

