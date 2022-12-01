Two dead, one injured after overnight crash in East Charlotte, Medic says

Outbound East Independence Boulevard near Briar Creek Road is now open after several hours of being closed following the crash.

Example video title will go here for this video

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — An overnight crash on East Independence Boulevard near Briar Creek Road killed two people and seriously injured another, according to Medic.

The crash occurred shortly after 12:30 a.m. on Thursday morning. Authorities shut down East Independence Boulevard from I-277 to the area near Briar Creek Road until shortly after 6 a.m. All lanes are now back open.

This crash comes on the heels of another fatal crash involving a garbage truck that killed one person and injured another on Wednesday morning.

The cause of the accident is still unknown. WCNC Charlotte will continue to follow this story with any updates.

FREE PODCASTS

Flashpoint is a weekly in-depth look at politics in Charlotte, North Carolina, South Carolina, and beyond with host Ben Thompson. Listen to the podcast weekly.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || Google Podcasts

Locked On is the leading podcast network for local sports and is owned by WCNC Charlotte's parent company TEGNA.

Listen to Locked On here.

Wake Up Charlotte To Go is a daily news and weather podcast you can listen to so you can start your day with the team at Wake Up Charlotte.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || TuneIn || Google Podcasts