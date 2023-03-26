Deadly crash under investigation in southwest Charlotte, police say

Medic confirmed one person died at the scene and another was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

Example video title will go here for this video

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is investigating a crash that killed one person and seriously injured another in southwest Charlotte early Sunday morning.

Officers said they responded to an accident near the intersection of South Tryon Street and Erwin Road just after 1 a.m. where they found a vehicle flipped over.

Medic confirmed one person died at the scene and another was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

South Tryon Street at Erwin Road was closed as police investigated the crash. WCNC Charlotte is working to learn about what happened in this incident.

Check back here as this story develops and on the WCNC Charlotte app.

MORE ON WCNC

Flashpoint is a weekly in-depth look at politics in Charlotte, North Carolina, South Carolina, and beyond with host Ben Thompson. Listen to the podcast weekly.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || Google Podcasts

All of WCNC Charlotte's podcasts are free and available for both streaming and download. You can listen now on Android, iPhone, Amazon, and other internet-connected devices. Join us from North Carolina, South Carolina, or on the go anywhere.

Locked On is the leading podcast network for local sports and is owned by WCNC Charlotte's parent company TEGNA.

Listen to Locked On here.

All of WCNC Charlotte's podcasts are free and available for both streaming and download. You can listen now on Android, iPhone, Amazon, and other internet-connected devices. Join us from North Carolina, South Carolina, or on the go anywhere.

Wake Up Charlotte To Go is a daily news and weather podcast you can listen to so you can start your day with the team at Wake Up Charlotte.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || TuneIn || Google Podcasts