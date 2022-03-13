1 dead, 3 injured after weekend crash in Iredell County, troopers say

The crash remains under investigation, according to North Carolina State Highway Patrol.

IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. — North Carolina State Highway Patrol is continuing to investigate a deadly crash that happened on Saturday, March 12, in Iredell County.

According to troopers, the incident happened around 1:25 p.m. in Iredell County on Interstate 77 South near Exit 35, which goes into Brawley School Road.

Troopers say a 2001 Ford Explorer was heading south on the interstate when it hit a concrete median, overturned and went down an embankment.

A passenger, 49-year-old Niki Rochelle Jordan, died from her injuries due to the crash. The driver and two other passengers, including an eight-year-old child, were transported to the hospital for their injuries.

The crash remains under investigation, according to authorities.

Wake Up Charlotte To Go is a daily news and weather podcast you can listen to so you can start your day with the team at Wake Up Charlotte.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || TuneIn || Google Podcasts

All of WCNC Charlotte's podcasts are free and available for both streaming and download. You can listen now on Android, iPhone, Amazon, and other internet-connected devices. Join us from North Carolina, South Carolina, or on the go anywhere.