1 dead, 3 injured after weekend crash in Iredell County, troopers say

The crash remains under investigation, according to North Carolina State Highway Patrol.

IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. — North Carolina State Highway Patrol is continuing to investigate a deadly crash that happened on Saturday, March 12, in Iredell County. 

According to troopers, the incident happened around 1:25 p.m. in Iredell County on Interstate 77 South near Exit 35, which goes into Brawley School Road. 

Troopers say a 2001 Ford Explorer was heading south on the interstate when it hit a concrete median, overturned and went down an embankment. 

A passenger, 49-year-old Niki Rochelle Jordan, died from her injuries due to the crash. The driver and two other passengers, including an eight-year-old child, were transported to the hospital for their injuries. 

The crash remains under investigation, according to authorities.

