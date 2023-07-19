x
Deadly car crash in Lancaster County

One person was killed in a two-car collision in Kershaw, according to the Lancaster County deputy coroner.

KERSHAW, S.C. — A driver died in a car crash in Kershaw, South Carolina Wednesday morning, the Lancaster County deputy coroner said. 

According to a release from the Lancaster County Coroner's Office, the driver of the Honda Civic was pronounced dead at the scene by Lynette Walker, deputy coroner.

The driver was identified as 46-year-old Tabitha Brown. 

The Lancaster County sheriff and coroner's offices are continuing to investigate the accident. 

