One dead, one seriously injured in overnight crash on Arrowood Rd, Medic says

The crash, now cleared, involved two cars and began on I-77 in a speeding incident that landed both cars on Arrowood Rd

Example video title will go here for this video

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Arrowood Road and I-77 are now reopened after a deadly overnight night crash involving two cars.

Around 3 a.m., a speeding car clipped a second car on I-77, causing both cars to collide and go off the overpass onto Arrowood Rd, authorities say.

The crash led to one fatality and another person who was transported with serious injuries, according to Medic.

WCNC Charlotte will continue to update this as new information is released.



SEEKING SOLUTIONS

WCNC Charlotte is committed to reporting on the issues facing the communities we serve. We tell the stories of people working to solve persistent social problems. We examine how problems can be solved or addressed to improve the quality of life and make a positive difference. WCNC Charlotte is seeking solutions for you. Send your tips or questions to newstips@wcnc.com.

Flashpoint is a weekly in-depth look at politics in Charlotte, North Carolina, South Carolina, and beyond with host Ben Thompson. Listen to the podcast weekly.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || Google Podcasts

Locked On is the leading podcast network for local sports and is owned by WCNC Charlotte's parent company TEGNA.

Listen to Locked On here.

Wake Up Charlotte To Go is a daily news and weather podcast you can listen to so you can start your day with the team at Wake Up Charlotte.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || TuneIn || Google Podcasts