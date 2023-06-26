Deadly crash under investigation in Catawba County

The crash happened on NC Highway 150 near Vinewood Road.

CATAWBA COUNTY, N.C. — A deadly crash is under investigation on Monday.

The crash happened on NC Highway 150 near Vinewood Road in Catawba County, according to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol.

No information has been given on how many people were killed or what caused the crash. WCNC Charlotte is working to learn more.

Troopers say the road will be closed for at least two hours after the crash. NCDOT's traffic website estimates the road will reopen at 7 p.m.

