Charlotte police investigate deadly crash near Truist Field

An alert from CMPD said it involved a scooter.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is asking drivers to avoid part of uptown Saturday evening as officers investigate a deadly crash.

An alert from the department that was shared around 7 p.m. said it happened along South Mint Street near the intersection with West Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard. The alert said a scooter was involved in the crash.

As of publication, further details were not available. The crash scene is near Truist Field and Romare Bearden Park.

Police advised that drivers avoid the area as the investigation continues. A section Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard spanning from Church Street to Graham Street was closed, along with a section of Mint Street spanning from Third Street to Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard.

CMPD has promised updates as more information is made available.

