Crews battle deadly fire in east Charlotte

A collection of agencies, including Charlotte Fire, responded to the scene on Saturday.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Emergency crews say a person died after a fire broke out early Saturday evening in an east Charlotte neighborhood.

Midland Fire and Rescue confirmed it sent two engines to the scene to assist the Robinson Volunteer Fire Department around 5 p.m. along Faires Road, off of Plaza Road Extension. Photos shared by Midland Fire showed the home involved was a single-story home, with heavy damage apparent on one side of the house.

🔥 Working Fire 🔥 Engines 2 and 3 are assisting Robinson VFD in Meck County on a working house fire in the 9000 blk Faires Rd. Use caution in the are @wsoctv @Queen_City_News @DavidWhisenant @CFPalerts — Midland Fire and Rescue (@midland_firenc) September 2, 2023

Medic later confirmed one person died and two others were taken to a hospital for treatment. Midland Fire said a firefighter and a citizen were the ones treated by Medic. The department also said a firefighter was treated on scene for injuries but wasn't taken to a hospital.

Charlotte Fire confirmed Robinson VFD was the lead agency and referred all news inquiries to them. WCNC Charlotte has made outreach to obtain more information about the fire.

This article will be updated with new information once it is made available.

