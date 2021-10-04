2 killed after early morning fire in Fort Mill

Deputies say the house along Neighbor Lane was engulfed in flames when they arrived

FORT MILL, S.C. — Two people are dead after a fire broke out at a home early Saturday morning.

York County deputies say the scene along Neighbor Lane unfolded around 3 a.m. Fire crews arrived on the scene to find the home engulfed in flames. Crews from Fort Mill, Flint Hill, Riverview, and Tega Cay all responded to tackle the flames.

Once the fire was put out, firefighters found the bodies of both people who were inside when the flames erupted.