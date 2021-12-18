Man killed in crash in Gastonia, police say

The 22-year-old victim crashed along East Hudson Boulevard near Forbes Road.

GASTONIA, N.C. — A man has died after a crash unfolded in Gastonia early Saturday afternoon.

According to the Gastonia Police Department, officers were called to the scene along East Hudson Boulevard and Forbes Road at 2:09 p.m. In an initial tweet at 3:14 p.m., the department confirmed the collision was deadly.

