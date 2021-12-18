Man killed in crash in Gastonia, police say

GASTONIA, N.C. — A man has died after a crash unfolded in Gastonia early Saturday afternoon.
According to the Gastonia Police Department, officers were called to the scene along East Hudson Boulevard and Forbes Road at 2:09 p.m. In an initial tweet at 3:14 p.m., the department confirmed the collision was deadly.
A section of East Hudson Boulevard closed shortly after, spanning between the intersections with Union Road and Windsor Woods Drive. The department eventually confirmed the man who died was 22 years old. As of writing, his name has not been released.