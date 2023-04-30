1 person dead after house fire in northwest Charlotte, firefighters say

30 firefighters were able to get the fire under control in 20 minutes.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — One person is dead after a fire ripped through a home in northwest Charlotte early Sunday morning, according to firefighters.

The Charlotte Fire Department said it responded to the fire on Elderbank Drive, just off Beatties Ford Road, around 3 a.m.

One person died at the scene of the fire, according to the department. 30 firefighters controlled the fire in 20 minutes.

No word on what sparked the fire. WCNC Charlotte has reached out to the Charlotte Fire Department for more information on what happened.

