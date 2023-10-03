York house fire claims 3 lives, including 2 young children

According to a release from the coroner's office, the youngest victim was just 2 years old.

YORK, S.C. — A house fire that tore through a home in York on Sunday claimed three lives according to the York County Coroner's Office. Two of those who died were children under the age of 4 years old.

The coroner's office said the fire happened along Barron Park in York. The three victims were taken to Piedmont Medical Center in Rock Hill, where the coroner was called to investigate their deaths.

The three victims were identified as 27-year-old Bryan Patton Jr., 3-year-old Malayah Patton, and 2-year-old Milani Patton. WCNC Charlotte has asked both the coroner's office and the York Police Department to confirm if all three victims are related to one another.

The coroner's office said both autopsy and toxicology reports have been completed, and that the deaths remain under investigation by York police, the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED), and the South Carolina State Fire Marshal.

WCNC Charlotte will update this story with any new information provided by authorities.

