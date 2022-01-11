Mooresville house fire leaves one person dead, firefighters say

MOORESVILLE, N.C. — Firefighters report a person died after a fire broke out at a Mooresville home late Tuesday morning.
The Mount Mourne Fire Department said they were called to the home along Foursquare Road around 11:20 a.m., discovering heavy smoke and fire upon arrival. Crews started work quickly and searched inside the home. The victim was found and taken outside for immediate care, but died shortly after.
The fire was brought under control just before noon. The Iredell County Fire Marshal and the Iredell County Sheriff's Office are now investigating.