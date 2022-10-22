Deadly crash under investigation in Huntersville, officials say

Medic confirmed that one person died at the scene and two others were taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. — Officials are investigating a crash that killed one and seriously injured two others along I-77 in Huntersville Saturday morning.

According to the NC Department of Transportation, the crash happened on the ramp of I-77 southbound at mile marker 25, which is Sam Furr Road.

One of two lanes remained closed on I-77 southbound following the crash, NCDOT said. The accident cleared shortly before 6:15 a.m. on Saturday.

Just down the road, a crash on I-77 southbound near Lakeview Road in Charlotte sent four people to the hospital, including one with life-threatening injuries, according to Medic.

WCNC Charlotte has reached out to the North Carolina Highway Patrol for more information on both of these accidents.

