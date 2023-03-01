Person dies in house fire, Lincoln County deputies say

As of writing, the victim's name has not been released.

LINCOLN COUNTY, N.C. — A house fire in Lincoln County claimed one life, according to the Lincoln County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies said they responded to the scene along Fox Creek Trail, east of the Crouse community, around 5:20 p.m. on Tuesday to help with county fire agencies. The sheriff's office said firefighters were able to get someone out of the burning building, but the victim died of their injuries at the scene.

The sheriff's office did not share the name of the victim. As of writing, the cause of the fire was also not yet shared.

