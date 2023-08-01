Father, stepson killed after crash in Alexander County, NCSHP reports

The crash unfolded early Tuesday morning.

ALEXANDER COUNTY, N.C. — The North Carolina State Highway Patrol said a father and stepson were killed and another person hospitalized after a crash north of Taylorsville happened early Tuesday morning.

Troopers responded to Vashti Road near NC-16 just before 8 a.m. According to them, the driver of a 2006 Toyota Matrix was westbound on Vashti Road before it crossed the center line. At that point, the car collided head-on with an eastbound 1993 Dodge Dakota.

The driver of the Matrix was taken to a nearby hospital via medical helicopter with non-life-threatening injuries. However, NCSHP reports the two people inside the Dakota both died at the scene. Troopers identified them as 75-year-old Ted Allen Teague and 42-year-old Michael Allen Teague, both of the Bethlehem community. They were confirmed to be father and stepson when WCNC Charlotte asked for confirmation from troopers.

NCSHP closed Vashti Road for two hours for the on-scene investigation. Initial findings don't indicate that impairment was a factor. Troopers say they will consult with the Alexander County District Attorney's Office before filing charges once the investigation is complete.

