1 killed in Mount Holly fire, police say

Police said 2 people inside the home were able to escape without injury. A third person was found dead inside.

MOUNT HOLLY, N.C. — Police in Mount Holly, North Carolina, are investigating after one person was killed in a house fire early Wednesday morning.

According to Mount Holly Police, officers were called to assist with a house fire on Wood Street around 2 a.m. When first responders got to the home, they found a house fully engulfed in flames.

Police said three people were inside the house when the fire started. Two of those people were able to escape without injury. The third person was found dead inside.