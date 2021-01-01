1 dead, several injured in NYE crash in east Charlotte

CMPD says the 21-year-old driver who died was not wearing a seatbelt.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police are investigating a deadly crash that killed 21-year-old Noah Skyler Barbee on New Year's Eve.

Police say Barbee was driving a Nissan Altima near the 7400 block of Pence Road in east Charlotte around 7 p.m. They say he was speeding as he approached a curve and hit a Lexus RX350 head-on.

Both vehicles spun off the road. Barbee was not wearing a seat belt and was ejected from his vehicle. He died at the scene.

The driver and passengers in the Lexus were taken to the hospital with injuries that ranged from serious to minor. There is no word on their condition or how many people were in the vehicle.

Police say the driver of the Lexus was screened for impairment and was not impaired. It isn't known if Barbee was driving while impaired, but test results are pending.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to contact Detective Buckley at 704-432-2169 or leave an anonymous tip at 704-334-1600.

The investigation into the crash is still active. WCNC Charlotte will continue to update this story as CMPD shares information.