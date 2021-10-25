Charlotte investigators identify victim from deadly shooting on Oct. 24

Preliminary information and evidence gathered during the investigation indicate that the victim was involved in an altercation in the parking lot.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department detectives have identified the victim involved in a deadly shooting during the early morning hours on Sunday, Oct. 24.

According to a news release from the department, officers were called to the 300 block of West Carson Boulevard to help off-duty CMPD officers who heard a gunshot. Officials were able to find a man with a gunshot wound.

The release says Corey White, 41, was taken to the hospital and succumbed to the injuries.

Preliminary information and evidence gathered during the investigation indicate that the victim was involved in an altercation in the parking lot right before he was shot, according to the release.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call 704-432-TIPS and speak directly to a Homicide Unit Detective.

People can also call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or visit the Crime Stoppers website at http://charlottecrimestoppers.com/ to submit tips about the case.