1 dead, 2 injured after tractor trailer overturns, catches fire on I-85, officials say

Officials said the road is expected to be open close to 9 a.m. Saturday.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Northbound and southbound on Interstate 85 near Interstate 485 in Concord are closed after a deadly crash involving a tractor-trailer early Saturday morning, officials said.

The Charlotte Fire Department said it responded to an overturned tractor-trailer that had caught fire on Interstate 85 northbound near mile marker 48 just after 2:30 a.m.

Update on location; I-85 Northbound just before I-485 near Concord; traffic on I-85 in North & Southbound lanes are closed for fire department operations. https://t.co/75LcjVRJZH — Charlotte Fire Dept (@CharlotteFD) July 2, 2022

Medic confirmed that one person died and two other people are injured following the crash.

Drivers traveling on Interstate 85 south are advised to take Speedway Boulevard South to US 29 South to Interstate 485 North (Outer Loop) to Interstate 85 SB.

Check back with WCNC Charlotte as this story develops.

