x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Deadly train accident under investigation in northeast Charlotte, officials say

No one on the train, including 80 passengers and the crew on board, was injured, Amtrak said.

More Videos

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — One person is dead after being struck by a train in northeast Charlotte, according to officials. 

Amtrak train 75 was traveling around 1:15 p.m. near Eastway Drive when a person trespassing on the track was struck by the train, according to Amtrak

The victim died from their injuries, according to Medic.

MORE NEWS: Person taken into custody after hitting police car, standoff on I-485

No one on the train, including 80 passengers and crew on board, was injured, Amtrak said.

Amtrak is working with local law enforcement to investigate the incident.

Check back here for updates and on the WCNC Charlotte app.

For the latest breaking news, weather and traffic alerts, download the WCNC Charlotte mobile app.

Flashpoint is a weekly in-depth look at politics in Charlotte, North Carolina, South Carolina, and beyond with host Ben Thompson. Listen to the podcast weekly. 
SUBSCRIBEApple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || Google Podcasts 

All of WCNC Charlotte's podcasts are free and available for both streaming and download. You can listen now on Android, iPhone, Amazon, and other internet-connected devices. Join us from North Carolina, South Carolina, or on the go anywhere. 

Locked On is the leading podcast network for local sports and is owned by WCNC Charlotte's parent company TEGNA.
Listen to Locked On here.  

All of WCNC Charlotte's podcasts are free and available for both streaming and download. You can listen now on Android, iPhone, Amazon, and other internet-connected devices. Join us from North Carolina, South Carolina, or on the go anywhere. 

Wake Up Charlotte To Go is a daily news and weather podcast you can listen to so you can start your day with the team at Wake Up Charlotte.  
SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || TuneIn || Google Podcasts   

All of WCNC Charlotte's podcasts are free and available for both streaming and download. You can listen now on Android, iPhone, Amazon, and other internet-connected devices. Join us from North Carolina, South Carolina, or on the go anywhere.

Related Articles

 

Before You Leave, Check This Out