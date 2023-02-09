Deadly train accident under investigation in northeast Charlotte, officials say

No one on the train, including 80 passengers and the crew on board, was injured, Amtrak said.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — One person is dead after being struck by a train in northeast Charlotte, according to officials.

Amtrak train 75 was traveling around 1:15 p.m. near Eastway Drive when a person trespassing on the track was struck by the train, according to Amtrak.

The victim died from their injuries, according to Medic.

Amtrak is working with local law enforcement to investigate the incident.

