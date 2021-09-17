Two killed, one hurt after crash in west Charlotte

MEDIC confirmed the details just after 11 p.m. Friday night.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Medic 911 says two people are dead and another person is in the hospital after a crash Friday night in west Charlotte.

The agency confirmed to WCNC Charlotte just after 11 p.m. the crash happened near the intersection of Donald Ross Road and Wilkinson Boulevard. The two people who died were pronounced dead on the scene, and the third person was taken to Atrium Health with serious injuries.

As of writing, what caused the crash is not known. The identities of the victims have also not been released.